Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: August 2023

The 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place on October 30, 2023. The winner of the 2023 Ballon d'Or will be decided based on their performances over the course of the 2022-23 season. The 2022-23 campaign was quite a packed one for most footballers.

In addition to the regular domestic and international tournaments, the 2022 FIFA World Cup also took place halfway through the 2022-23 season.

The winner of the Ballon d'Or is chosen on the basis of a combination of votes from media representatives, national team captains and coaches.

Predicting the winner of the 2023 Ballon d'Or has proven to be a difficult task. But without further ado, let's take a look at the Ballon d'Or Power Rankings for the month of August 2023.

#10 Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Barcelona)

Spain Soccer La Liga

Robert Lewandowski has come close to winning the Ballon d'Or a couple of times in his career. However, he seems unlikely to wrap his hands around the coveted Ballon d'Or trophy in his career. But the Polish icon did a very good job for Barcelona in his very first season at the club.

He scored 33 goals and provided eight assists in 46 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona last term. Lewandowski's contributions played a crucial role in helping Barca win the La Liga title after a three-year gap.

#9 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia/Napoli)

SSC Napoli v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was easily one of the best players in the world in the first half of the 2022-23 season. He joined Napoli last summer and made an instant impact in Serie A, scoring goals and creating opportunities for his teammates on a regular basis.

Kvaratskhelia's form may have tailed off a bit towards the end of the season but he had already done enough to help Napoli win the Scudetto after 33 long years. He scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for Napoli last season.

#8 Ilkay Gundogan (Germany/Manchester City)

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Ilkay Gundogan showcased just how elite a footballer he is over the course of the 2022-23 season. He was in stellar form especially during the final leg of the campaign and produced multiple match-winning performances in high-stakes scenarios.

Gundogan scored braces against Leeds United and Everton to ensure City win a third consecutive Premier League title. He also scored a brace for Manchester City in their win against Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup.

#7 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Burnley FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne provided 31 assists and scored 10 goals to propel Manchester City to a continental treble in the 2022-23 season. The iconic Belgian midfielder would have been heartbroken to have gotten injured during the Champions League final. His 2022 FIFA World Cup outing was also rather forgettable.

However, due to the sheer numbers he has put up and for being City's creator-in-chief during a historic season, De Bruyne remains a top contender for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

#6 Vinicius Junior (Brazil/Real Madrid)

Spain Soccer La Liga

Throughout the 2022-23 season, Vinicius Junior ran defenders ragged, mesmerized football fans with his silky skills and created and scored goals like clockwork. It's a pity that despite his heroics, Real Madrid could not win either the Champions League or the La Liga title.

But they still won the Copa del Rey, Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup last season. Vinicius also scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions.

#5 Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Napoli)

Soccer Italy Contenders

Victor Osimhen left an indelible mark on Napoli's history through his incredible performances for them in the previous season. To conclude his most remarkable personal season to date, he netted the goal that secured Napoli's first Serie A title in 33 years.

As of now, he stands as one of the most highly sought-after forwards worldwide. He scored 31 goals and provided five assists in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Partenopei in the 2022-23 season.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

France Soccer League One

Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and even scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina. He fired Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title and finished the 2022-23 season as the top scorer in the league.

Mbappe scored a total of 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for PSG last term. However, their Round of 16 exit from the Champions League and lack of major trophies other than the Ligue 1 title could cost Mbappe dearly in the 2023 Ballon d'Or race.

#3 Rodri (Spain/Manchester City)

Sheffield United v Manchester City - Premier League

With his exceptional performances for Spain and Manchester City in the 2022-23 season, Rodri has now arguably established himself as the best holding midfielder in the world. The 26-year-old has been immense for Pep Guardiola's side in midfield, thanks to his technical qualities and ability to break up play.

He also came up clutch in the Champions League final against Inter Milan last term, scoring the winner for City in a tightly contested affair. Rodri won the continental treble with City and also played a key role in Spain's UEFA Nations League triumph in the summer.

#2 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Greece Soccer UEFA Super Cup

Erling Haaland did a phenomenal job for Manchester City in the 2022-23 season. He scored 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 appearances in all competitions for City and fired them to a historic continental treble.

He won the European Golden Shoe last term and also broke the record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League season. However, his inability to produce match-winning performances in some crucial games might just cost him in the race for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Inter Miami)

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi has done everything in his power to make a strong case to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or. He led Argentina to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and won the Golden Ball awarded to the best player in the competition.

He also did a very impressive job for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions last term. Messi's contributions were crucial to PSG winning the Ligue 1 title.