Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: February 2022

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual prize in football. It is awarded by French news magazine France Football to the best performing footballer in a calendar year. Lionel Messi picked up his record seventh Ballon d'Or last year, edging out Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho and Karim Benzema to the award.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or race could be the most unpredictable in recent times

The Ballon d'Or winner is chosen on the basis of a combination of votes from journalists, national team captains and coaches. With the usual suspects Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo failing to hit the heights of their prime years, it is likely that we'll have a new winner this year.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the Ballon d'Or Power Rankings for the month of February 2022.

#10 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Manchester United)

Cristiano Ronaldo showcased great form in the first half of the 2021-22 season. He produced multiple rescue acts for Manchester United in the Champions League and there was an air of inevitability about him.

However, the Portuguese international has not been able to escape the tribulations that come with being a part of a struggling side like Manchester United. Ronaldo's form has dipped in recent weeks but going by history, he should be able to bounce back before the end of the season.

In 30 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United, Ronaldo has scored 15 goals and provided three assists so far. He is the kind of player who can single-handedly inspire above-average sides to do extraordinary things. So it wouldn't be wise to write him off in the race for the 2022 Ballon d'Or just yet.

#9 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi has not been at his best in the 2021-22 season. The Argentinian international failed to hit the ground running at PSG after joining them from Barcelona last summer. Messi was able to assert himself in the Champions League but it took him a while to settle down in Ligue 1.

Messi has performed significantly better since the turn of the year. But he will have to remarkably up his game if he is to outperform his own teammate Kylian Mbappe and pip him to the Ballon d'Or this time around.

In 22 appearances across all competitions this term, Messi has scored seven goals and provided nine assists. The 34-year-old is certain to win trophies this term with PSG and that should hugely boost his credentials in the race for the most prestigious individual prize in football.

#8 Sebastian Haller (Ivory Coast/Ajax)

Sebastian Haller has been excellent for Ajax since joining them from West Ham United in January 2021. Ajax have been in wonderful form this season. They are presently at the top of the Eredivisie table after 23 gameweeks and have scored at a rate of three goals per game.

Ajax have also won all six of their Champions League group stage matches. Haller has been phenomenal as their markman this season. He is currently the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 11 goals from seven appearances.

In 29 appearances across all competitions, the Ivory Coast international has scored 29 goals and provided nine assists. He is one of the darkhorses in the race for this year's Ballon d'Or.

