Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: November 2022

The Ballon d'Or is football's most prestigious individual prize. The award is presented by French news magazine France Football to the best performing footballer in a season. The winner is chosen on the basis of a a combination of votes from media representatives, national team captains and coaches.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or award went to Karim Benzema. The French striker was the odds-on favorite to win the award and it came as no surprise after the kind of form he showcased in the 2021-22 season.

The race for the 2023 Ballon d'Or has well and truly begun and we have several top footballers who have made an early impact this term. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Ballon d'Or Power Rankings for November 2022.

#10 Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah's goalscoring form is one of the very few things that have kept Liverpool afloar this season. Salah won't be playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but if he can shine at an individual level like he has done so far this term, he will be a part of the race for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

Salah has scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 21 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far this season.

#9 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia/Napoli)

Khvicha Kvaratsekia is enjoying a breakout season at Napoli. A relatively unknown commodity until the start of the season, Kvaratskhelia has been turning heads in Europe with his incredible performances. The winger's exquisite dribbling skills and productivity have earned him the nickname 'Kvaradona'.

Georgia's failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will have impacted his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or in 2023. But Kvaratskhelia is making sure he maximizes the chances he gets. In 17 appearances across all competitions for Napoli, the 21-year-old has eight goals and 10 assists.

#8 Jamal Musiala (Germany/Bayern Munich)

Jamal Musiala has been Bayern Munich's best player in the first half of the season. The Germany international's incredible technical ability belies his age and at 19, he is already a key player for club and country.

Musiala finds a way to affect almost every game he plays and that reflects in his numbers. In 22 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich so far this term, Musiala has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists.

#7 Vinicius Junior (Brazil/Real Madrid)

Vinicius Junior finished eighth in the 2022 Ballon d'Or race. The Brazilian winger is one of the most dangerous forwards in the world thanks to his blistering pace, trickery and decision-making inside the final third.

Vinicius has started the 2022-23 season on a promising note and is a key player for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In 21 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid, Vinicius has scored 10 goals and provided five assists.

#6 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne has been in peak playmaking form this season. He is arguably the most technically proficient and creative midfielder in the world right now. Haaland's arrival has helped De Bruyne already stack up an incredible number of assists already.

De Bruyne is Belgium's main man at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and they will rely on his individual brilliance in Qatar. In 19 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City, the 31-year-old has scored three goals and provided 13 assists.

#5 Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski's form in big games has been a little suspect since joining Barcelona this past summer. But there's no doubt that he has improved the Catalans' attacking department since his arrival. He is very much in the race for the 2023 Ballon d'Or race right now.

Lewandowski will be hoping to enjoy a deep run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Poland. The 34-year-old has scored 18 goals and provided four assists in 19 appearances across all competitions for Barca so far this term.

#4 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Erling Haaland can't stop scoring and the fact that he has improved an already incredible Manchester City side speaks volumes about his ability. The 22-year-old will be looking to help City to their third consecutive Premier League title.

Unfortunately for Haaland, he is not playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Norway have failed to qualify for the tournament. In 18 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Manchester City, Haaland has scored 23 goals and provided three assists.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

France's chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup are heavily dependent on Kylian Mbappe. The French forward started the 2022-23 season a bit offpace by his own lofty standards. But he has since showcased the form that has earned him the title of the crown prince of football.

Mbappe is slowly starting to look unstoppable. In 20 appearances across all competitions for PSG, the 23-year-old has scored 19 goals and provided five assists. If he keeps this up, Mbappe will be a top contender for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

#2 Neymar (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain)

The consensus after last season seemed to be that Neymar was past his prime and that he was starting to fade. As such, his revival is not something everyone foresaw. The Brazilian icon has been in spectacular form for both club and country of late and he is Brazil's main man at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar has played some of the best football of his life at PSG this season. In 20 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit so far this term, Neymar has scored 15 goals and provided two assists. He is definitely in with a chance to win his first Ballon d'Or.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi has been in sublime form for both club and country this season. After a disappointing debut season at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi is back to his best this term. In 19 appearances across all competitions, the 35-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists.

PSG are among the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League title this year. They are also likely to retain the Ligue 1 title. If Messi can fire Argentina to World Cup glory, then he is most likely taking home his eighth Ballon d'Or.

