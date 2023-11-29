Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: November 2023

Lionel Messi pipped the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to the 2023 Ballon d'Or. After turning in a string of phenomenal performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and firing Argentina to glory, Messi also played a key role in helping Paris Saint-Germain win the Ligue 1 title.

As a result, the 36-year-old won a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or. But that's history now because the race for the 2024 edition of football's top individual honor is now well and truly underway.

You could argue that it's a bit too early for predictions but we can take a look at the players who have got a head start on the rest of the competition.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the Ballon d'Or Power Rankings for the month of November 2023.

#10 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

The thing about Bukayo Saka's early season form, which in itself has been impressive, is that he has yet to hit top gear. The Arsenal winger is one of the best in the world and his technical proficiency and ability to manipulate the ball in the attacking third is an X-factor for the Gunners.

The 22-year-old has been Arsenal's key contributor as far as goals are concerned. He has scored six goals and provided nine assists in 18 appearances across all competitions for Mikel Arteta's men so far this season.

#9 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Antoine Griezmann was one of the best players of the 2022-23 La Liga season. The Frenchman has kicked on in a similar fashion in the new campaign and has been plugging away with the grace of a ballerina in Atletico Madrid's attack.

Not only has he been scoring some very important goals but his playmaking has also been stellar. He has a through-ball pass completion rate of 80% so far in La Liga and has scored plenty of goals as well.

With 13 goals and one assist in 18 appearances in all competitions, the 32-year-old has been one of Atletico's standout performers so far this season.

#8 Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

A switch to Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer has worked wonders for Alex Grimaldo. The Barcelona academy graduate has thrived in an advanced role and has been Leverkusen's creator-in-chief in the new campaign.

He consistently inverts into midfield and consequently, affects the game a lot more in the attacking realms.

This tactical tweak has helped bring the best out of him and his numbers speak for itself. In 18 appearances in all competitions, Grimaldo has scored nine goals and provided six assists.

#7 Serhou Guirassy (Vfb Stuttgart)

Whether or not Vfb Stuttgart will make something out of the excellent form they've displayed in the early gameweeks of the new season is a conversation for another day. Either way, their striker Serhou Guirassy's incredible goalscoring form has been a major difference-maker for them.

Guirassy just can't stop scoring right now. He is currently the second-highest goalscorer in Europe's top five leagues with an impressive tally of 15 goals from 10 Bundesliga appearances so far this term.

In total, he has netted 16 times and provided two assists in 11 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Stuttgart.

#6 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah is still running down the wing and wreaking havoc for Liverpool. The iconic Egyptian winger hasn't slowed down despite moving into his 30s and as per usual, he has been in stellar form for the Merseysiders so far this season.

The 31-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 18 appearances across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's men this term.

#5 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Widely tipped to be a future Ballon d'Or winner, Kylian Mbappe has started the 2023-24 season on a very strong note. The Frenchman has been among the goals and is once again in irrepressible form.

This PSG side looks a lot weakened compared to the group of personnel we're used to seeing them field in recent years. But with Mbappe leading the attack, anything looks possible.

The 24-year-old has scored 17 goals and provided two assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

At 38 years of age, Cristiano Ronaldo has no business being in the Ballon d'Or conversation once again. He had checked out of Europe earlier this year and plies his trade in the now star-studded Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo has been unstoppable in front of goal so far this season. With his prolific goalscoring form, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is once again illustrating his incredible commitment to the game and sheer determination.

Ronaldo has scored 18 goals and provided nine assists in 19 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr so far this season.

#3 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Following the 2023 Ballon d'Or heartbreak, Erling Haaland seems set to do it all again to take the coveted prize home next year. He continues to score aplenty for Manchester City and is arguably the most feared striker on the planet right now.

The 22-year-old has 19 goals and four assists to his name in 20 appearances across all competitions for City so far this season.

#2 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

The weight of that Tottenham Hotspur curse must have been crippling because Harry Kane has been running riot at his new club Bayern Munich. Kane has been firing on all cylinders to ensure his trophy drought comes to an end at the end of the 2023-24 season.

He has been prolific in front of goal and has taken to life in the Bundesliga like fish to water. The Englishman has scored a whopping 22 goals and provided seven assists in just 17 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

#1 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

It's borderline scary how good Jude Bellingham is at just 20 years of age. He has taken La Liga by storm after joining Real Madrid earlier this summer. Bellingham has played in a more advanced role than he is used to but that hasn't stopped him from absolutely tearing it up almost every time he is on the pitch.

Bellingham is arguably the most in-form footballer in the world right now. He has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 15 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos so far this season.