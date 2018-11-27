Ballon d'Or 2018: Ranking the 3 favourites as per market value

Five, and counting?

The much-awaited individual trophy Ballon d'Or will be awarded to the best player in the world on 3rd December 2018. It is a dream of any football player to have the honor of lifting this prestigious trophy at least once in their life.

According to the reputed online publication Tuttosport, the nominated three man-shortlist for this prestigious trophy will consist of the players mentioned in this slideshow. Further, reports suggest that neither Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will receive their 6th Ballon d'Or this year.

Hence, after ten long years of dominance, there will be a player other than Messi or Ronaldo who will finally get a chance to get the limelight on the podium. This report has undoubtedly increased the excitement and anxiety among football fans all over the world regarding who could beat the two wizards of football to win this silverware.

Let us rank the top 3 favorites for the Ballon d'Or 2018 as per their market value.

#3 Luka Modric (€25m)

Current Market Value: €25m

Luka Modric has had a phenomenal year so far. Due to his brilliant performances individually both for Real Madrid as well as Croatia, he has established himself amongst the legends of the game. Being an intelligent playmaker, his precise passes, ability to shoot from long distance and the capability to make runs behind the opposition's defense makes him one of the toughest opponents to face against.

Modric has played a significant role in helping Real Madrid win three consecutive Champions League titles. Further, in the summer he led from the front and helped his country Croatia finish as runners-up at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Due to his performances in the tournament, Modric was also awarded the FIFA Golden Ball.

Due to his age and being at the peak of his career, his current market value is €25m. Despite this, he is a top contender to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

