×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ballon d'Or 2018: Ranking the 3 favourites as per market value

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Feature
1.49K   //    27 Nov 2018, 19:49 IST

Five, and counting?
Five, and counting?

The much-awaited individual trophy Ballon d'Or will be awarded to the best player in the world on 3rd December 2018. It is a dream of any football player to have the honor of lifting this prestigious trophy at least once in their life.

According to the reputed online publication Tuttosport, the nominated three man-shortlist for this prestigious trophy will consist of the players mentioned in this slideshow. Further, reports suggest that neither Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will receive their 6th Ballon d'Or this year.

Hence, after ten long years of dominance, there will be a player other than Messi or Ronaldo who will finally get a chance to get the limelight on the podium. This report has undoubtedly increased the excitement and anxiety among football fans all over the world regarding who could beat the two wizards of football to win this silverware.

Let us rank the top 3 favorites for the Ballon d'Or 2018 as per their market value.

Stats Courtesy: https://www.transfermarkt.com

#3 Luka Modric (€25m)

SD Eibar v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
SD Eibar v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Current Market Value: €25m

Luka Modric has had a phenomenal year so far. Due to his brilliant performances individually both for Real Madrid as well as Croatia, he has established himself amongst the legends of the game. Being an intelligent playmaker, his precise passes, ability to shoot from long distance and the capability to make runs behind the opposition's defense makes him one of the toughest opponents to face against.

Modric has played a significant role in helping Real Madrid win three consecutive Champions League titles. Further, in the summer he led from the front and helped his country Croatia finish as runners-up at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Due to his performances in the tournament, Modric was also awarded the FIFA Golden Ball.

Due to his age and being at the peak of his career, his current market value is €25m. Despite this, he is a top contender to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Luka Modric Kylian Mbappe Ballon d'Or 2018
Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Rumour: L'Equipe's official Ballon d'Or video appears to...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 predictions for the Ballon d'Or 2018
RELATED STORY
Edinson Cavani picks his Ballon d'Or favourites; explains...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 30 Ballon d'Or nominees by their transfer...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Real Madrid should not go for Kylian Mbappe...
RELATED STORY
5 prodigies that were at a similar level to Mbappe
RELATED STORY
The real reason why Mbappe was snubbed for Golden Boy award
RELATED STORY
5 repercussions if PSG is found in breach of UEFA's FFP...
RELATED STORY
Didier Drogba names his top picks for Ballon d'Or award
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid snub Neymar and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
ISL 2018-19
76' PUN NOR
0 - 1
 Pune City vs NorthEast United
Tomorrow ATK GOA 07:30 PM ATK vs Goa
29 Nov CHE KER 07:30 PM Chennaiyin vs Kerala Blasters
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow MAN YOU 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Young Boys
Tomorrow BAY BEN 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Benfica
Tomorrow JUV VAL 01:30 AM Juventus vs Valencia
Tomorrow OLY MAN 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Manchester City
Tomorrow ROM REA 01:30 AM Roma vs Real Madrid
29 Nov PSV BAR 01:30 AM PSV vs Barcelona
29 Nov BOR CLU 01:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Brugge
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us