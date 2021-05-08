BAR vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's La Liga Match - May 8th, 2021

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid lock horns in what is set to be one of the most crucial games of the season in La Liga this weekend. Both Spanish giants are battling for the league title at the moment and have all the incentive they need to take all three points away from this fixture.

Atletico Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and face intense competition from both Barcelona and Real Madrid in the title race. Diego Simeone's charges have consistently punched above their weight this season and could gain a massive advantage over their opponents with a victory this weekend.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have shown tremendous improvement under Ronald Koeman this year but will need to address a few chinks in their armour ahead of this game. The Catalan giants have also blown hot and cold in the final third and cannot afford to drop points against a resurgent Atletico Madrid unit.

Squads to choose from

Barcelona (BAR)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Neto, Aranu Tenas; Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Oscar Mingueza, Junior Firpo; Sergio Busquets, Miralem Pjanic, Pedri, Riqui Puig, Frenkie de Jong, Ilaix Moriba; Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembele, Francisco Trincao

Atletico Madrid (ATL)

Jan Oblak, Ivo Grbic; Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Renan Lodi, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Sime Vrsaljko; Geoffrey Kondogbia, Lucas Torreira, Koke, Saul Niguez, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Hector Herrera, Vitolo, Yannick Carrasco; Luis Suarez, Joao Felix, Angel Correa, Moussa Dembele

Predicted Playing XIs

Barcelona (BAR)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo; Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Atletico Madrid (ATL)

Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Renan Lodi; Saul Niguez, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez

Match Details

Match: Barcelona (BAR) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL), La Liga

Date: 8th May 2021 at 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona (BAR) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are the two most prolific goalscorers in La Liga this season and should be automatic picks for this Dream11 team. The two former teammates have taken the league by storm this season and will likely find the back of the net on Saturday.

Antoine Griezmann has also improved in recent weeks and has a point to prove against his former side this weekend. Frenkie de Jong and Koke are midfield stalwarts for their respective sides and their ability to step up on the big stage makes them necessary additions to the team.

Both sides have big names in their defensive lines and given the hard-fought nature of these fixtures, Gerard Pique and Jose Gimenez may also pitch in with positive performances.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Jan Oblak; Gerard Pique, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez; Jordi Alba, Saul Niguez, Koke, Frenkie de Jong; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi (C), Luis Suarez (VC)

Captain: Lionel Messi (BAR), Vice-captain: Luis Suarez (ATL)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Kieran Trippier, Clement Lenglet, Jose Gimenez, Gerard Pique; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Frenkie de Jong, Marcos Llorente; Lionel Messi (C), Luis Suarez (VC)

Captain: Lionel Messi (BAR), Vice-captain: Luis Suarez (ATL)

Marcos Llorente has been sensational for Atletico Madrid this season and his creative role in the side could come to the fore against Barcelona. The Spaniard has rejuvenated his career under Diego Simeone and can potentially decide the outcome of this game.

Sergio Busquets has also improved this year and has become a fixture in Barcelona's midfield. Matches between these two La Liga behemoths have often been low-scoring affairs and an additional defender in a 4-4-2 formation could all yield exceptional results.

