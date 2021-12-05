Barcelona 0-1 Real Betis: 5 talking points Juanmi strike condemns Xavi to first defeat as Barca manager | La Liga 2021-22

A Juanmi winner in the 79th minute was enough for Real Betis to beat Barcelona in a La Liga game at the Camp Nou on Saturday. It was the Blaugrana's first defeat in seven games across competitions.

It was their first defeat since Xavi took over as manager roughly a month ago. Barcelona struggled to create chances throughout the game, as a well-drilled Real Betis defence compounded their woes in the final third.

Manuel Pelligrini executed his gameplan seamlessly, not allowing Barcelona too much room to operate in the Betis half. His players were patient, and looked to hit the Blaugrana on the counter-attack.

After a rather lacklustre first half, Barcelona looked an improved side in the second. The addition of Ousmane Dembele added a much-needed spark to their attack, thanks to his pace and trickery.

Despite playing just 31 minutes, he ended up having more goal attempts than any other player on the pitch. However, none of his attempts were on target. A few of his right-footed efforts were just inches away from the far post, though.

Real Betis' patience paid off in the 79th minute, as a smart run by Sergio Canales allowed Cristian Tello and Juanmi to move into the box. Canales drew two defenders towards him before cutting inside the ball to Tello. He teed up an unmarked Juanmi on his left, who made no mistake in scoring his ninth league goal of the campaign.

The defeat was Barcelona's second at home in La Liga this term, while Real Betis moved third with three consecutive wins. On that note, here's a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Juanmi relishing his role under Manuel Pellegrini

Juanmi has become a key player for Real Betis this season. He rewarded Manuel Pellegrini for his faith in him by scoring nine league goals this campaign.

He has scored five goals in his last three outings. Against Barcelona, he was the best attacking player by some margin. He had three shots on goal, two of which were on target. Juanmi also created two key passes, more than anyone else on the pitch.

#4 Barcelona lacked creativity in the final third

Barcelona struggled to make inroads into the Real Betis box. Even when they had possession in good positions, they lacked the creativity to cause any real problems to Real Betis.

They had just three shots on target all game. Memphis Depay had to fall back often to help out in midfield. As a result, he was not all involved in attack, recording no shots on goal.

