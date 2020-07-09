Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol Player Ratings as Luis Suarez strike condemns local rivals to relegation in hard-fought derby | La Liga 2019-20

Barcelona overcame a gritty Espanyol side by a narrow margin to secure three points at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona's victory sees Espanyol relegated for only the fifth time in the club's history.

Barcelona's victory has resulted in Espanyol's relegation

Barcelona defeated fierce local rivals Espanyol and sent the 20th-placed side crashing down to the Segunda Division in a tense encounter at the Camp Nou today. Barcelona is currently a point behind Real Madrid in the title race and will hope that Los Blancos are unable to make the most of their game in hand on Friday.

The second half descended into a period of chaos after red cards for Barcelona's Ansu Fati and Espanyol's Pol Lozano significantly changed the complexion of the match. Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi took advantage of the confusion to create a chance that was finished off by Luis Suarez to hand Barcelona the victory.

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Antoine Griezmann combine yet again to give Barcelona a narrow victory

As is the norm, Barcelona monopolized the possession with Lionel Messi, Sergi Roberto, and Ivan Rakitic dictating play in the middle of the pitch. Espanyol set up in a 5-3-2 system and organised a deep block to thwart the home side. Espanyol had the better chances in the opening stages and the pace of Adri Embarba was a threat on the counter.

The best chance of the first half surprisingly fell to the away side, with a fiery counter-attack leading to a shot grazing past Ter Stegen's post. Luis Suarez also had a chance at the other end after latching on to an excellent pass from Antoine Griezmann but failed to hit the target.

Espanyol made life difficult for Barcelona

The second half began in dramatic fashion as Ansu Fati came on as a substitute and was sent off almost immediately for a dangerous challenge. Barcelona looked set to drop points after being reduced to 10 men before Espanyol midfielder Pol Lozano was given his marching orders a few minutes later for a nearly identical challenge on Gerard Pique.

Barcelona took advantage of Espanyol's disrupted defensive shape and some excellent link-up play between Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann saw Luis Suarez scoring the only goal of the match. Barcelona held on to the slim lead for the remainder of the match to secure an important three points in the title race.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 8/10

Marca-Andre ter Stegen was Barcelona's saviour yet again in the first half. The German shot-stopper was the difference between victory and defeat for Barcelona tonight and did brilliantly to stand in the way of Adri Embarba's shot in the first half.

Gerard Pique - 7.5/10

Gerard Pique was often left alone against Raul de Tomas and Adri Embarba and did remarkably well to hold off Espanyol's threat on the counter on several occasions. The Barcelona veteran was also a powerful aerial presence and ensured that Espanyol had no luck with set-pieces.

😱 And now Pol Lozano is sent off for Espanyol following a dangerous tackle on @3gerardpique! 🟥 Back to even strength! 10 vs 10! pic.twitter.com/oYLvMcf7KN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 8, 2020

Clement Lenglet - 7/10

After a few shaky moments at the beginning of the game, Clement Lenglet did fairly well to see out yet another clean sheet for Barcelona. The Frenchman was troubled by the pace of Adri Embarba but was comfortable on the ball and was a reliable presence in Barcelona's defence.

Jordi Alba - 6.5/10

Jordi Alba has not been at his best in the final third in recent weeks and while he did venture into the final third frequently, he often failed to find his Barcelona teammates in the penalty area.

Nelson Semedo - 6.5/10

Nelson Semedo was a threat in the final third and did put some good balls into the box but Barcelona's strikers but was frequently caught completely caught out of position and left Gerard Pique stranded on several occasions. The right-back was replaced by Ansu Fati in the second half.

Sergio Busquets - 7.5/10

Sergio Busquets was Barcelona's most important player tonight and nipped several Espanyol counter attacks in the bud. The away side was regularly forced on to the flanks and failed to find a way to get past Barcelona's lynchpin in the midfield.

Sergio Busquets was crucial for Barcelona

Sergi Roberto - 7/10

Sergi Roberto was more innovative in his thinking than his some of his counterparts in Barcelona's midfield and linked up well with Jordi Alba on the left flank. The versatile Barcelona midfielder filled in as a right-back after Nelson Semedo was taken off in the second half.

Ivan Rakitic - 6.5/10

Ivan Rakitic is often accused of taking the safe option far too often and gave his critics more fodder tonight. The Croatian was composed on the ball but was unable to create a chance of note for Barcelona in the final third.

Lionel Messi - 7.5/10

Lionel Messi was predictably Barcelona's most potent threat and had several bright moments throughout the game. The Argentine genius dictated play for his side and had a brilliant volley saved by Diego Lopez late into the game.

❝QUOTE❞ @LuisSuarez9 on taking over 3rd place on Barça's all-time scoring list:



'I just feel privileged to be able to enjoy playing for the best team in the world.' pic.twitter.com/jnRdhkdAgD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 8, 2020

Luis Suarez - 7/10

Luis Suarez certainly is an enigma. The Uruguayan striker barely completed a pass in the first half but displayed his poacher's instinct to score a crucial goal for Barcelona in the second half.

Antoine Griezmann - 7.5/10

Antoine Griezmann had his second good game in a row for Barcelona and played an excellent pass that led to a goalscoring opportunity for Luis Suarez in the first half. The French striker was instrumental in the build-up to Barcelona's goal and his exquisite back-heel led to the home side taking in the lead.

Ansu Fati - 5/10

Barcelona's young teenager has learnt a harsh lesson and whether you call it the exuberance of youth or a distinct lack of experience, Ansu Fati will not be happy with his red card. The youngster spent only 5 minutes on the pitch before he was sent off and Barcelona was reduced to ten men.

Ansu Fati was sent off for a rash challenge

Arturo Vidal - 6.5/10

Arturo Vidal was brought on for Antoine Griezmann in what was a defensive substitution by Barcelona. The Chilean was not able to give Barcelona the much-needed dynamism it needed and while he did link up well with Lionel Messi on a few occasions, his lack of ball control is not particularly a sight for sore eyes.

Martin Braithwaite - NA

Martin Braithwaite had very few touches after his introduction and was on the pitch only for a few minutes.

Ronald Araujo - NA

The young La Masia defender came on in stoppage-time and did not have enough time to make an impact.

