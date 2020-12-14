Barcelona 1-0 Levante: 5 talking points as the Blaugrana squeeze out a narrow victory | La Liga 2020-21

A second-half goal by Lionel Messi saw Barcelona stutter over the line to a 1-0 victory against Levante at Camp Nou.

Ronald Koeman made one change from the side that lost 2-1 to Cadiz last weekend, with Ronald Araujo coming in for Oscar Mingueza. However, there was a slight tactical variation in the shape of the team as Lionel Messi replaced Martin Braithwaite as the focal point of attack.

Barcelona had the better of the early exchanges but the first good chance of the game fell to the visitors when a beautiful team move ended with Jorge de Futos one-on-one with Marc Andre ter Stegen but he could only shoot straight at the goalkeeper.

The hosts continued to impose their dominance but found an immovable object in Aitor Fernandez. Levante had another good chance but Daniel Gomez could only shoot over the post.

Barcelona ended the first half in the ascendancy but could not make their pressure or possession count, and both sides went into the break all square.

It was more of the same in the second half, and Ronald Koeman made two substitutions, with Pedri replacing Sergio Busquets and Trincao coming on for Philippe Coutinho as the Barcelona manager sought to find a winning goal.

Their breakthrough finally came in the 76th minute when Mickael Massa was robbed off the ball in the middle of the field, and his mistake left the Levante defence exposed.

A quick counter-attack saw Frenkie de Jong feed his captain on the edge of the box, and the Argentina international made no mistake, rifling a left-footed thunderbolt off the post and into the back of the net.

A second goal eluded Barcelona before Samuel Umtiti made his first league appearance in six months when he came on for Antoine Griezmann in the 90th minute.

There was late drama in the game as Umtiti's first contribution saw the ball strike him on the arm in the box but consultations with VAR saw nothing wrong.

Ultimately, Barcelona held on for the win, with Marc Andre ter Stegen having to make a last-gasp save from a shot by Son outside the area.

The win sees the Catalans move up to ninth on the La Liga standings and here, we shall be having a rundown of five talking points from the fixture.

#5 Poor run at Camp Nou continues for Levante

Levante lost their 15th match at Camp Nou

The Camp Nou is one of the most daunting stadiums to visit in the world, and nobody knows this more than Levante.

The Valencians came into this game having lost on each of their previous 14 visits to Camp Nou and despite their best efforts, they once more left Catalunya empty-handed.

Ironically, they have better luck against the Catalans on their own turf and have won each of the last three games against Barcelona at the Ciutat de Valencia (including that memorable 5-4 victory in May 2018 that ended hopes of an unbeaten campaign for Ernesto Valverde).

This latest defeat makes it 15 losses from 15 away games with Barcelona and Levante would have to wait for at least one more year to get another chance of ending their poor run at Camp Nou.

#4 Much-needed victory for Barcelona after testing week

Barcelona lost their two matches prior to this

In a season-defining week that saw arch-enemies Real Madrid pick up three crucial victories to breathe new life into their campaign, Barcelona hosted Levante knowing anything other than a win would suffice.

The Blaugrana had fallen to a shock 2-1 defeat away to Cadiz last weekend and followed that up with an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at home to Juventus that saw them relinquish top spot in their UEFA Champions League group.

Ultimately, they got the job done and with three points in the bag, Barcelona would hope this can help kickstart their season.

Although it was far from pretty or convincing, the only thing that matters is that the Catalans got the all-important victory, and this win could help restore confidence in a squad that has been suffering from a lack of morale.