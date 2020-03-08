Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad: 5 Talking Points as Blaugrana register important victory | LaLiga 2019-20

After their harrowing loss to Real Madrid in the Clasico last week, Barcelona returned to league action when they hosted Real Sociedad in a matchday 27 fixture at Camp Nou.

Both sides are in the upper echelons of the LaLiga table and came into the fixture with the intention of picking maximum points to aid their ambitions but for all of the attacking talent on display, there was very little in terms of goalmouth action.

Martin Braithwaite, handed his first start in a Barcelona shirt started lively on the left of Barcelona's attack and he was easily the brightest of the attacking trio, with Lionel Messi uncharacteristically off-colour, while Antoine Griezmann was entirely on the periphery of the game.

The visitors grew into the match and fashioned a number of chances in the second half but just when they were going for the kill, they had the wind sucked out of their sail when referee Juan Martinez penalized Mikel Oyarzabal for a handball in the area.

Lionel Messi stepped up and calmly converted from the spot for his 19th goal of the season and the hosts held their narrow lead despite a late surge by Sociedad.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting five talking points from the fixture.

5. Barcelona go top, pressure on Real Madrid

FC Barcelona have moved to the summit of the table

Zinedine Zidane's maiden LaLiga victory over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu saw his side go one point clear at the top of the standings and given their head-to-head advantage, Los Blancos firmly have their destiny in their hands with 14 matches to go.

However, the quality available in the Barcelona ranks means that the capital side can ill-afford any slip-ups if they are to break the Blaugrana's stranglehold on the domestic scene.

It is no hidden secret that Real Madrid's main objective this season is to win LaLiga and it is looking likely that this is going to be one of the tightest races in history that would go down to the wire.

Despite not having their destiny in their hands, Barcelona would strive to play their part and hope their great rivals drop points and having done the job against Sociedad, the Catalans would be turning their attention to Real Betis and hoping the Andalusians can do them a favour.

