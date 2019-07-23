Barcelona 1-2 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points

FC Barcelona Pre-Season Training Session

Barcelona began their pre-season tour in Japan with a 2-1 loss against Chelsea. For the Blaugrana, the only goal was scored by Ivan Rakitic, while for Chelsea, the goals were scored by Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley.

As expected from any team's first pre-season game, Barcelona played two entirely different teams in the two halves, while Chelsea's starting XI played more than the substitutes. In the first half, Barcelona were looking rusty and not up to the pace of the game. Chelsea were playing with more intensity and drive, and they scored the opening goal in the match as Sergio Busquets made an error which left Abraham one-on-one with the keeper and the young Englishman tucked it in.

In the second half, Barcelona looked better going forward but they lacked the cutting edge. Chelsea, on the other hand, doubled their advantage through Barkley's left-footed shot from outside the box. In the dying moments of the game, Rakitic pulled one back for the Blaugrana with a brilliant strike from outside the box.

All in all, it was a good match with some great moments and in this slideshow, we are going to take a look at 5 talking points from the match.

#5 Antoine Griezmann fails to impress on his debut

FC Barcelona pre-season training session

The expectations of the Barcelona fans were high as Antoine Griezmann made his debut for the Blaugrana against Chelsea but the Frenchman didn't have a particularly great game. His passing and link-up play left a lot to be desired but he did show some sparks of his quality.

He had his best moments in the game linking up with Ousmane Dembele and on two occasions, he almost set up the young French winger but that didn't materialize into something significant. All in all, it was a pretty rusty debut for Griezmann in the Barcelona colours.

