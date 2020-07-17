Barcelona suffered a shock 1-2 defeat at the hands of Osasuna tonight at the Nou Camp, a result which ended their title hopes. Real Madrid, on the other hand, claimed their 34th La Liga title with a 2-0 win over Villarreal.

Quique Setien made four changes to his side from their previous fixture. Luis Suarez was once again on the bench, as Martin Braithwaite and Ansu Fati joined Lionel Messi in up front.

As expected, the Blaugrana dominated possession right from the get-go, but it was the visitors who had the first crack at the goal. Jose Arnaiz unleashed a fierce strike from the edge of the box, only to be palmed away by Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in the sixth minute.

Los Rojillos got the lead in the 15th minute, as left-back Pervis Estupiñán sent in a dangerous cross into the box which was turned into the back of the net by Arnaiz.

Lionel Messi rattled the crossbar in the 23rd minute with his curling free-kick as the home side threatened to hit back immediately. It took the Barca captain three more efforts from a free-kick to finally score the leveller, as he curled in a beautiful effort in the 62nd minute.

Despite being down to 10 men in the 77th minute following a red card to substitute Enric Gallego, Osasuna held on to score a late winner. Roberto Torres got the ball into the back of the net in the fourth minute of injury time to condemn Barcelona to an unlikely home defeat.

As Barcelona suffered their first loss since the resumption of La Liga, here are the hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit - Pervis Estupiñán

Pervis Estupiñán provided the assist for Osasuna's goal.

On-loan defender Pervis Estupiñán produced an excellent display for Osasuna, as he bagged his sixth assist of the campaign and kept the in-form Nelson Semedo at bay.

The 22-year-old made darting runs into Barcelona's half and laid on a series of pinpoint passes to his teammates, including the cross that led to Jose Arnaiz's goal in the 15th minute.

Despite his age, he capped off a mature display and did not overcommit while going forward.

#4 Flop - Enric Gallego

Enric Gallego was sent off for Osasuna

The striker was largely ineffective, as he only spent six minutes on the field and had just a single touch of the ball. He committed a deliberate foul on Clement Lenglet and was booked for his actions. However, he received a straight red card upon consultation of the VAR, as Osasuna were reduced to ten men with 13 minutes to play.

His carelessness pushed the away side on the back foot, as Barcelona piled on the pressure to make the numerical advantage count. Fortunately, their five-man defence held their line and thwarted Barca's attempts, while they also managed to score a decisive goal on the counter.

