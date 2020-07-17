Barcelona 1-2 Osasuna: 5 Talking Points | La Liga 2019-20

FC Barcelona conceded the La Liga title to archrivals Real Madrid after a damaging 1-2 loss against 10-men Osasuna on Thursday night.

After starting the game with a lot of flair, Barcelona conceded the opening goal in the 15th minute of the first half. Despite levelling via a brilliant Lionel Messi freekick, the home team failed to capitalise in a must-win game at the Camp Nou.

In their last game at the Camp Nou, that has turned out to be a fortress for FC Barcelona in recent times, Lionel Messi and co. lost, what people believed to be a straightforward game.

It is quite fitting that Barcelona, who were last defeated at home by Real Betis way back in 2018, punctured their impressive home record for this season, while Real Madrid playing at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano against Villarreal, walked away with a 2-1 victory.

🤷‍♂️ First @LaLigaEN team that wins this season at Camp Nou, even with 10 players at the end.



🤪 How would you describe our victory with an emoji? #BarcaOsasuna pic.twitter.com/64sD1dX6PK — C. A. OSASUNA (@caosasuna_en) July 16, 2020

As the home season of the La Liga comes to an end, a lot needs to be discussed, debated and changed for the Blaugrana, but for today, here are the 5 Talking Points of the game as Barcelona surrendered their La Liga crown to Real Madrid this season.

#1 Osasuna exploit Barcelona's right flank

Excellent team goals from Osasuna

It has become quite customary that the teams now try to exploit Barcelona on their right flank. With Nelson Semedo given the license to attack, the opponents try to go as wide as possible and get in a cross in search of a goal.

Advertisement

It was no different tonight with left-back Pervis Estupiñán darting forward in the Barcelona right flank and putting in a low cross in the box. The ball deflected off Gerard Pique and fell kindly to former Barcelona man José Arnaiz who finished clinically beating Barcelona goalkeeper, Marc Andre ter Stegen.

#2 10-men Osasuna win hearts

It takes a lot of courage to play against a team like Barcelona, it probably takes a bit more, to play them at home. Osasuna did their homework before they stepped into the Camp Nou and that showed in the manner they executed their plans tonight.

They kept the Barcelona defence on their toes with their fast counters and once they got their goal, defended deep and narrow, cutting the Barca passing channels in the final third.

While the plan worked perfectly, they had to soak in a tremendous amount of pressure.

After Lionel Messi equalised in the 62nd minute, Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate made a double change, with a clear intent of pushing for the second goal.

Scorer Jose Arnaiz made way for Enrique Barja and Adrian Lopez was subbed off for Enric Gallego in the 70th minute.

Seven minutes later all the homework, discipline and execution would be undone by a reckless elbow on Clement Lenglet's face by Gallego, prompting the referee to consult VAR and show him a straight red card.

However, the visitors would go on to hold off the home team with their grit and sheer passion for the game and would be rewarded in the 94th minute to seal a special victory at the Camp Nou.