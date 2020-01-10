Barcelona 2-3 Atletico Madrid: 5 Talking Points | 2019-20 Spanish Super Cup

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - Supercopa de Espana: Semi Final

Atletico Madrid booked their spot in the final of the 2019-20 Spanish Super Cup against city rivals Real Madrid with a 3-2 comeback victory over Barcelona.

Following a keenly contested first half with few chances created, the game exploded to life virtually from the restart, with captain Koke putting Diego Simeone's men ahead with a close range finish after being played in by Angel Correa.

Atletico's lead, however, lasted for just six minutes, with a familiar scourge in Lionel Messi drawing the Catalans level after the Argentine international scored his 31st goal against Los Colchoneros. Barcelona then went 2-1 up after Antoine Griezmann headed home against his former side.

From then on, it seemed we were in store for another routine Barcelona victory and the Catalans had two goals disallowed for marginal offsides after VAR consultations. Vitolo then won a penalty - which was converted by Alvaro Morata - after being brought down in the area by stand-in Barcelona goalkeeper Neto.

Correa capped off a fine performance with a goal in the 86th-minute, deflected off Neto into the back of the net despite the best efforts of Sergi Roberto to clear the ball off the line.

The victory means that Atletico Madrid have earned the right to face Real Madrid - who defeated Valencia 3-1 in the other semi-final - on Sunday in Jeddah.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting five talking points from the Spanish Super Cup clash between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

#5 Atletico Madrid end long wait for victory over Barcelona

Diego Simeone has registered a win over Barcelona after four years

Atletico Madrid deserve immense praise for their transformation from an average club into European heavyweights, and Diego Simeone's shrewd tactical acumen and man-management skills have played a key role in this.

The club have grown in stature and can go toe-to-toe with the best on the continent and domestically, and also have the trophies and accomplishments to show for their efforts.

However, while they have managed to get the better of city rivals Real Madrid as well as other continental giants, one club that have proved a rather tough nut to crack over the years have been Barcelona.

Simeone is yet to taste victory against the Catalans in La Liga since assuming the managerial mantle in 2011, while Atletico came into this fixture without a win over Barcelona in their last nine matches in all competitions.

Their latest fixture came in December of last year and despite giving their all, they once again came undone with a brilliant individual strike by Lionel Messi.

For large parts of this game, it looked like it would be yet another regular day at the office for the Blaugrana but a late fightback from Los Colchoneros ensured that they finally got a victory over Barcelona at the tenth time of asking.

