Barcelona 3-0 Juventus: 5 talking points as Blaugrana decimate the Bianconeri | Joan Gamper Trophy 2021 

Goals from Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and Riqui Puig helped Barcelona pick up a 3-0 victory over Juventus in front of 3,000 fans at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

The day began with Lionel Messi holding an emotional press conference at the Camp Nou's auditorium. Most of the fans who attended the game paid tribute to their iconic number 10.

The Joan Gamper trophy is the traditional curtain-raiser for the new season at Barcelona and Ronald Koeman named a strong 21-man squad to dispute the game. It was Juventus who started the game on the front foot, but the home side went ahead against the run of play in only the third minute.

A well-worked team move saw 18-year-old Yusuf Demir slice open the visitors' defense with a pristine through ball. The pass found Memphis Depay, who made no mistake from 12 yards. Juventus then had their first sight of goal in the 13th minute when Cristiano Ronaldo shot straight at Neto from a tight angle.

Demir was lively in the opening half hour and thought he had doubled Barcelona's lead in the 19th minute after another brilliant team move. However, the goal was chalked off for offside in the buildup. The youngster then forced Wojciech Szczesny into a fine save with a left-footed shot in the 27th minute.

Ronaldo stung the palms of Neto with a free-kick from 45 yards in what proved to be the last act of an eventful first half.

Juventus came flying out of the blocks in the second half in their bid for an equalizer. But just like in the first half, it was once again Barcelona who found the back of the net against the run of play. An unmarked Martin Braithwaite rose highest to head home Depay's corner kick in the 57th minute to double Barcelona's lead.

A raft of changes by both managers on the hour mark ebbed the tempo of the game. But Barcelona still managed to find a third goal in the second minute of injury time.

Riqui Puig picked up a pass from Nico Gonzalez on the edge of the area and showed great technique to control and skip past his marker. He then turned around to rifle a left-footed curler into the top corner.

The victory saw Barcelona lift the Joan Gamper trophy for the 44th time and ninth consecutive year. Up next for the Blaugrana will be a visit from Real Sociedad in their opening league game on August 15. Juventus, on the other hand, will kickstart their Serie A campaign in a fortnight.

Here are five talking points from the game:

#5 The post-Messi era begins at Barcelona

Lionel Messi gave an emotional press conference to signal an end to his immaculate Barcelona career

Lionel Messi's emotional global press conference earlier in the day was the definitive moment signifying the end of an era at the Camp Nou.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has become so intertwined with the Blaugrana in the last two decades that imagining a future without him seemed impossible. However, that future is now, albeit much sooner than expected. The Catalan giants now have to turn their attention towards planning for a successful future post-Messi.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic meant that fans could not throng into the Estadi Johan Cruyff to pay their respects to Messi. However, the few thousand in attendance played their part and gave a standing ovation in honor of their icon in the 10th minute.

#4 Memphis Depay continues his fine run of form with Barcelona

Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Barcelona

Memphis Depay's arrival at Barcelona came a year late, with the club having failed to land the Netherlands international last year due to financial constraints. The 27-year-old arrived at Camp Nou this summer with a point to prove, given his disastrous big-money spell at Manchester United earlier in his career.

Depay's ability is not in question but Lionel Messi's abrupt exit from Barcelona has put extra pressure on the former Lyon man. He will now be expected to step up his game to considerable heights in Messi's absence. Depay has started well in pre-season, with three goals scored in four games.

He opened the scoring for Barcelona against Juventus with a perfectly placed left-footed shot. Depay also provided the assist from which Braithwaite doubled their lead.

There is obviously a world of difference between exhibition fixtures and competitive games. However, Memphis Depay's impressive displays will put him in a confident mood ahead of his official debut.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra