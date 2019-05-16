×
Barcelona: 3 center-backs the Blaugrana should consider signing in the summer

Jayesh Motwani
Feature
16 May 2019, 14:47 IST

Ernesto Valverde is looking for center-backs in the summer
Ernesto Valverde is looking for center-backs in the summer

The summer transfer window has officially started and this one, like every other one, will be full of twists and turns. One of the biggest teams to look out for in this transfer window is Barcelona who have already signed Frenkie de Jong from Ajax, and they are now looking for more positions to fill.

Barcelona won the La Liga this season but their Champions League exit at the hands of Liverpool will hurt them the most. Next season, their purpose would be to win the Champions League and many trophies with it. For that, they need to strengthen some areas on the pitch.

They are in the market for a striker and with Antoine Griezmann stating his desire to leave Atletico Madrid, Barcelona will surely look to sign him. The Blaugrana are also looking for center-backs as they have only three of them in their squad.

So, in this slideshow, we take a look at the three center-backs that Barcelona should look to sign:

#3 Milan Skriniar

Internazionale defender Skriniar could be a potential target for Barcelona.
Internazionale defender Skriniar could be a potential target for Barcelona.

Barcelona always wants players who are comfortable on the ball and can pass it from the back without any fuss. Inter Milan's Skriniar is one such option Barcelona could look for as the Slovakian is considered to be one of the best center-halves in world football.

The 24-year-old has been Inter's rock for quite some time now and he has many potential suitors all across Europe. He is currently at the peak of his powers and a deal to bring him to Camp Nou might not be cheap, but it will be totally worth it.

Skriniar is a center-back who is dominant in the air and he has that calmness about him while passing the ball. He can fit in perfectly alongside Pique, Lenglet or Umtiti. All in all, Skriniar is another option Barcelona should consider in the long list.

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Ajax Football Toby Alderweireld Matthijs de Ligt Ernesto Valverde Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
