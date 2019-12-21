Barcelona 4-1 CD Alaves: 4 talking points as Blaugrana cruise to victory | LaLiga 2019/2020

Barcelona ran out 4-1 winners over Alaves at the Camp Nou, with first-half goals from Antoine Griezmann and Arturo Vidal getting them on the way. Alaves midfielder Pere Pons halved the deficit 10 minutes into the second half when he arrived late in the box to nod a pin-point cross by Ruben Duarte past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

From then on, the visitors grew in confidence and forced Barcelona into some uncharacteristic errors and threatened to level the match, but Lionel Messi was on hand to dash their hopes with a trademark goal in the 69th minute.

Luis Suarez scored a penalty with 15 minutes remaining to put some gloss on the scoreline and here, we shall be highlighting four talking points from the LaLiga fixture.

#4 Barcelona get back to winning ways

The season began in less than ideal circumstances for Barcelona but after some initial wobbles, Ernesto Valverde steadied the ship and got the club marching up to the top of the table. However, their momentum was halted by a resilient Real Sociedad who held Barcelona to a 2-2 draw at the notoriously difficult Anoeta Stadium.

That result was followed with another stalemate, this time to heated rivals Real Madrid and while a draw against their rivals is never acceptable, the fact that it came at Camp Nou in a game which a depleted Los Blancos dominated from start to finish was a bitter pill for the Blaugrismo to swallow.

The game against Alaves offered Barcelona the perfect opportunity to shut naysayers up and they did so perfectly, scoring four goals to get all three points.

Though it was not exactly a vintage performance and there were several occasions when Alaves were on the ascendancy, the victory was exactly what the doctor ordered.

With Sevilla having defeated Mallorca 2-0 away to close the gap, Barcelona's victory reopened their five-point advantage over the Andalusians and unless Real Madrid defeat Athletic Bilbao by five un-replied goals on Sunday, the Blaugrana are guaranteed to end the year atop the standings in LaLiga.

