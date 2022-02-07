Barcelona 4-2 Atletico Madrid: 5 talking points as Blaugrana move into top four with emphatic win | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona resumed their La Liga campaign after the international break with a resounding 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Dani Alves bagged his first goal for the Catalan club in his second stint, while Adama Traore picked up an assist in his first game since returning to his old club.

Luis Suarez also scored on his return to his old stomping ground.

In the six-goal thriller, four goals were scored in the first half with Yannick Carrasco giving the visiting side a lead in the eighth minute with Suarez setting up the goal. Jordi Alba equalized from a wonderful volley after just a couple of minutes while Gavi doubled the hosts' advantage in the 21st minute.

Ronaldo Araujo scored just before half-time to put Barca in the driver's seat for the game. The game resumed after the break on a similar note and it took Dani Alves just four minutes to score Barcelona's fourth goal of the night, the Brazilian defender also picked up an assist in the first half but would be sent off in the 69th minute.

Luis Suarez scored the final goal of the game in the 58th minute but the match was far from over, with both sides displaying amazing intensity right until the end.

As Xavi's men move into the top four of the league standings for the first time since September, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Adama Traore assists on his debut for Barcelona

Adama Traore started for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid

Every manager expects a new signing to settle in quickly at a club and Adama Traore took no time in getting involved in the goals at his new club as he picked up the assist for Gavi's goal.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers winger played his first game for the Spanish giants since 2013 and was a notable presence on the right flank for the home club.

Welcome home. Adama Traoré has provided more league assists in 21 minutes for Barcelona (1) than in 20 Premier League games for Wolves this season.Welcome home. Adama Traoré has provided more league assists in 21 minutes for Barcelona (1) than in 20 Premier League games for Wolves this season. Welcome home. 😀 https://t.co/qRyPYNtJlf

He was taken off in the 61st minute as he made way for another significant signing of the January transfer window, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon striker failed to match Traore's energy but it's good to see Xavi giving both players a chance in the very first game after the transfer window.

#4 Luis Suarez ends his goalscoring drought while also picking up an assist

Luis Suarez scored his eighth La Liga goal of the season

Luis Suarez scored on his return to the Camp Nou but could not rescue a point for his side as Atletico Madrid came up short in their trip to Barcelona. Nonetheless, the Uruguayan striker scored his first goal across all competitions for the club since November.

Through his 58th-minute goal, he brought an end to his eight-game goal drought in the league, the worst run he has endured in his career in European football. He was involved in both of the goals against his former side and received a standing ovation.

