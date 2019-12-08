Barcelona 5-2 RCD Mallorca: 5 Talking Points | LaLiga 2019/2020

Barcelona strolled their way to a comfortable victory, with goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Antoine Griezmann giving a convincing 5-2 victory over Real Mallorca at a packed Camp Nou.

The hosts went ahead in the 7th minute when Griezmann raced onto a trough-ball and showed great composure and expertise to calmly lift the ball over Manolo Reina to get his 5th goal of the campaign.

Ten Minutes later, it was 2-0 with none other than Lionel Messi getting his name on the scoresheet, turning around and finding the angle with a well-placed shot into the top right corner.

Ante Budumir halved the deficit for the visitors with a deflected strike in the 35th minute but quickfire goals by Messi and Suarez helped Barcelona take a 4-1 advantage into the break.

The Blaugarana's tempo was reduced in the second half, with Mallorca on the ascendancy and they deservedly pulled one back when Ante Budumir got his brace in the 64th minute but when it seemed that the game would end like that, Lionel Messi popped up to give Barcelona her third 5-2 LaLiga victory of the season at Camp Nou.

Here, we shall be highlighting five talking points from the highly entertaining fixture.

#5 Barcelona regain top spot

Barcelona climbed back to the summit of LaLiga

Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Espanyol earlier in the day saw them temporarily go top of the table and the capital club would have had one eye on this fixture with a keen interest in Barcelona's result.

If they were, however, expecting a slip-up from the Catalans, they were woefully disappointed and Ernesto Valverde's men were largely untroubled in what was a relatively straightforward victory.

With the win, the defending champions head right back to the summit of the table and ahead of their crunch fixture with Real Madrid in 10 days time, they are looking good value to make it a three-peat in the league.

