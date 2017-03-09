UEFA Champions League 2016/17: Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain - 5 Talking Points

Greatest comeback in the history of FC Barcelona?

@falsewinger by Sripad Analysis 09 Mar 2017, 03:59 IST

The moment when the world stood still

And breathe. Barcelona have done it! A historic night in the Champions League as the Catalan side become the first team ever to progress into the next round of the competition after losing the first leg 4-0.

Barcelona scored twice in the dying minutes of the game to win 6-1 on the night and 6-5 on aggregate. This is one game nobody is going to forget anytime soon.

Paris Saint-Germain players looked shattered at full time and why wouldn't they be? Went into the match 4-0 up, then they got that crucial away goal to make it 3-1 on the night but still ended up getting knocked out!

Here are the talking points from the breathtaking game:

#1 - Early goal does the trick, yet again!

In my pre-match article on the five things that Barcelona have to do to beat PSG, I mentioned the importance of an early goal for Barcelona. Luis Suarez proved it right as he scored in the 3rd minute, and then it was one traffic in the first half.

Barcelona rocked PSG with the early pressure, and it resulted in a goal straight away. The defence was caught napping as the ball bounced off Verratti and Suarez headed the ball in.

Not only did the goal give Barcelona the lead, but it also gave then a huge boost in confidence. You could see the difference between the two teams straight away, and it eventually resulted in a Layvin Kurzawa own goal.