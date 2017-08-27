Reports: Barcelona and Chelsea in active talks for £70 million star

Chelsea and Barcelona are holding talks for the Brazilian!

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 27 Aug 2017, 12:49 IST

Will it happen?

What’s the story?

Chelsea and Barcelona are in active talks for the transfer of Willian according to the report in The Times. The report claims that Barcelona are keen on signing him and willing to pay £70 million for him.

The Catalan side see him as an alternative to Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian midfielder is keen on joining them but Liverpool are refusing to sell him at any cost this summer.

Barcelona are not the first club to show interest in Willian this summer. Manchester United were keen on signing him and also made contact with his agent.

“There were a few conversations with my agent. I worked with Mourinho [at Chelsea] and I became his friend as well.” he said

“He likes me a lot and I like him a lot as a coach and as a person. He has put his trust in me and in my work, and I was very grateful to him. Manchester came to me, they talked with my agent, but nothing happened because Chelsea would not negotiate me in any way and I’m very happy at Chelsea.” added Willian.

In case you didn’t know...

Barcelona have had all their bids for Philippe Coutinho rejected but are still trying to persuade Liverpool to sell him. Their latest bid for the Brazilian was reportedly worth £138 million!

The heart of the matter

Barcelona are keen on signing Willian this summer and are ready to offer as much as £70 million for him. Chelsea are reportedly open to selling him but only if they get replacements signed.

Author’s take

Selling Willian would be a nonsensical thing to do right now for Chelsea. The Brazilian might not be a starter once Eden Hazard and Pedro are fit but with the Blues playing in four competitions, it is important to have a good backup in the squad.

If Willian leaves, Chelsea will only have Charly Musonda and Jeremie Boga as backups and both of them are lacking experience and might crumble under pressure.

As for Barcelona, they have just got Ousmane Dembele as the replacement and should really be going for a central midfielder. Coutinho fits the bill, not Willian. The Chelsea star would only be a panic buy, not a smart one.