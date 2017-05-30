Reports: Barcelona and Real Madrid to battle for €90 million rated striker

Both clubs are keen on signing a striker this summer

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 30 May 2017, 12:10 IST

What’s the story?

Real Madrid and Barcelona have set sights on signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang according to Daily Express. The striker has reportedly asked for a move away from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

BVB value their star at €90 million and are willing to let him leave if any club can meet their asking price. The Gabon international is also a target for Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-Germain.

Previously...

Aubameyang admitted that he wanted to leave Dortmund back in January. He has also confirmed that his dream destination was always Bernabeu.

"If I want to go to the next level, I need to leave in summer. But we must see the proposals and if I'm going to play. Real Madrid is still a dream, but there has been too much noise." he told radio station, RMC.

In April, Hans-Joachim Watze, the Dortmund CEO, confirmed on Sport1’s Doppelpass that they would consider selling him in the summer. “If Real Madrid or Barcelona come along with an offer, maybe he’ll think about it. The rest of the clubs who are interested in him are not really an alternative for him. And certainly not Bayern [Munich] because we wouldn’t allow him join them.” said the BVB CEO.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid and Barcelona will go head to head to sign the Borussia Dortmund star this summer. The clubs are already in talks with the German side according to reports.

Los Blancos want to sign a replacement for Karim Benzema as the club have lost patience with him. The French striker is reportedly on the transfer list and getting a new striker is Zidane's top priority this summer.

Blaugrana are interested in signing him as a back-up to Luis Suarez. They signed Paco Alcacer last summer to play second-fiddle to the Uruguayan, but the youngster failed to live up to the expectations.

What’s next?

If Barcelona and Real Madrid agree a deal for the striker, he will definitely pick Bernabeu over the Catalan side. He is a big fan on the Los Blancos and has always reminded the media that he had promised his grandfather that he would play for them one day.

Author’s Take

Aubameyang has got it all to succeed at Real Madrid and Barcelona, but from the looks of it, he is highly likely to land at Paris Saint-Germain instead.