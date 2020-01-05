Barcelona are favourites to land Dani Olmo, Dembele will be allowed to leave for £85 million and more: Barcelona transfer news roundup, 5th January 2020

Barcelona is said to be keen to sell Ousmane Dembele in the summer.

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Barcelona transfer roundup for the day! With the transfer window now in full swing, rumours are coming in thick and fast surrounding the Catalans.

Here we take a look at some of the biggest transfer news and rumours related to Barcelona making their rounds in the media.

Barcelona lead Chelsea and Man Utd in the race to sign highly-rated Olmo

Barcelona have emerged as the leaders in the race to sign Dinamo Zagreb forward Dani Olmo ahead of both Chelsea and Manchester United, who have also held talks with the Croatian side, as per Goal.

The Catalan side have already submitted a bid for the winger and the player himself admitted that he was flattered by the interest from his former employers and declared that he will move to a bigger league to ensure his future with the national team. He said: (as quotes by Marca)

"It makes me happy that Barcelona are considering bringing me home."

"My objective is to go to the Euro. This will be difficult for me because I'll be playing in a lesser league, the Croatian one, for the next six months."

Barca to battle Man United and Tottenham for Leicester City's Pereira

Barcelona will reportedly battle Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Paris Saint-Germain to sign Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira in the summer, The Sun reports.

The Portuguese defender has been one of the most impressive full-backs in the Premier League over the last two seasons.

The former Porto star is among the host of other Leicester's standout players who are linked with a move away from the club.

Blaugrana want to replace Nelson Semedo with RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann

RB Leipzig right-back Lukas Klostermann is being lined up for a potential summer move to Barcelona, who look set to part ways with Nelson Semedo by the end of the 2019-20 campaign, Spanish daily Sport reports.

The 23-year-old has been with Die Roten Bullen since 2014 following a free transfer from VfL Bochum. He made over 40 appearances in each of the last two seasons across all competitions and has emerged as one of the key players behind Leipzig's success this term, who currently hold a two-point lead over second-placed Borrusia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

He has a £29 million release clause in his current contract, that expires in the summer of 2021.

Barca put a price on out-of-favour star Dembele

Barcelona are willing to let winger Ousmane Dembele leave the club at a cut-price just after three years in Spain in the summer, as per Daily Express.

The 22-year-old has suffered from multiple injuries following his £120 million move from Borussia Dortmund, which has seen Dembele only make 79 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring just 19 times.

But it appears that Barca are ready to cut their losses on the talented but injury-prone attacker in the summer, and will allow him to depart with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all interested.

