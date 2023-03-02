Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres has an offer on the table to leave Camp Nou: Reports

Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres has not reached expectations at Camp Nou, having struggled to score a goal for the Blaugrana since early November. He hasn't been the most reliable player in the Barca squad. According to El Nacional, it's possible that Torres' days in Barca's colors may be numbered.

Torres arrived at Camp Nou from Manchester City in January 2022. He came with all the hype and star power that came with the whopping €55 million transfer fee. However, this hype may have ultimately been a disadvantage for him, as he has not matched those expectations.

Consequently, Barca have been open to offers for some time now, and it seems that he may have found a new home. As reported by 'El Chiringuito de Jugones' (via El Nacional), Torres could be headed to Atlético de Madrid in the summer.

The Rojiblancos have reportedly made an offer to sign the forward. If his performance doesn't improve by the end of the campaign, Barcelona may accept the deal.

Furthermore, according to the report, this move would be in line with Luis Enrique's preferences. The Spaniard is set to replace Diego Simeone in the Atletico dugout at the end of the season. The offer is for three seasons, with the aim of rebuilding a team that has been shaken up after Simeone's 12-year reign.

Despite being a Barcelona player for now, Torres remains one of Spain manager Enrique's favorite players.

Should the transfer to Atletico Madrid go through, he will become one of the most prominent signings for the new team. Nonetheless, until Enrique signs on as the new manager, nothing is set in stone for both Torres and Atletico.

Torres has registered 12 goals and seven assists in 56 appearances for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres could change his fortunes at Camp Nou

An unexpected turn of events has occurred for the former Manchester City forward, right in the midst of a crucial moment in the season. With their European campaign now officially over, the Blaugrana are now heavily focused on La Liga and the Copa del Rey. They will now need Ferran Torres to step up to the task.

According to El Nacional, he is one of the only two attackers in Barcelona who isn't plagued with injuries. As such, Xavi Hernandez will look to rely on him, and he will need to be a key player in the upcoming games.

If he can reach expectations and potentially exceed them in the coming weeks, the Spaniard may yet cement his place at the Nou Camp.

