Barcelona attacker tipped to become Luis Enrique's first signing if he takes Atletico Madrid job: Reports

According to El Nacional, Luis Enrique will look to sign Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres if he takes over at Atletico Madrid. The Spanish coach has been out of work since resigning as the Spanish national team coach after La Roja's round-of-16 exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Enrique has been linked with a move to Los Rojiblancos and he might look to capture Torres as one of his first signings for Atleti.

Since his arrival at the Catalan club in January 2022, Torres has failed to establish himself under Xavi Hernandez. The Spaniard has made 51 appearances for the Blaugranas, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists.

While Torres has played 25 games for Barcelona this season, only nine of those have been as starters in the playing XI. He has scored five goals and has provided one assist so far this season.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, could be without Joao Felix next season. The Portuguese is currently on loan at Chelsea and the move might be made permanent.

Yannick Carrasco has been linked with a move away from the club with the Blaugrana interested in him.

Hence, Atleti might look to reinforce their attack. Given Torres' current situation at the Catalan club and considering the close relationship he shares with Enrique, a move to Madrid might be on the cards for the former Valencia player.

Barcelona manager Xavi reacts to comparisons between Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Victor Valdes

Having a goalkeeper who is good with the ball at his feet is very important to Barcelona's style of play. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is a player who is well-equipped for that drill.

Former Barca keeper Victor Valdes was another player who embraced the responsibility of playing the ball out of the back. Xavi was recently quizzed on whether Ter Stegen is akin to his former teammate, Valdes.

ٰ @Mapi4que3 Victor Valdes…. How did he save us here!!! Incredible Victor Valdes…. How did he save us here!!! Incredible https://t.co/GiW4XznObT

He replied (via Barca Universal):

“Valdes was a pioneer with the ball at his feet. He marked an era. Ter Stegen still has many years ahead of him and extraordinary maturity. I would take them both.”

The Blaugranas are set to take on Villareal in a crucial La Liga clash later this evening. When quizzed about his team's formation for the match, Xavi said:

“I never explain the team’s ideas in advance but we will decide tomorrow. Busquets’ loss is important, we will miss him especially when it’s time to pause.”

