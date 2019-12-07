Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde hints at Arturo Vidal's departure in January

FC Barcelona Training and Press Conference

FC Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has opened the door for Arturo Vidal's potential departure in January by acknowledging the fact that the Catalan giants have a lot of midfielders at their disposal.

The Chilean international has struggled for game time at the Camp Nou this season as the Spanish tactician prefers a midfield trio of Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets and Arthur Melo, thus leaving the former Bayern Munich star on the bench frequently.

Vidal has started just four out of the 14 appearances he has made across all competitions for Barcelona in the current campaign.

The 32-year-old has been recently linked with a move away from the Camp Nou as Serie A giants Inter Milan are understood to be interested in signing the midfielder.

Speaking ahead of Barcelona's La Liga clash against RCD Mallorca on Saturday night, Valverde hinted at Vidal's potential exit in January.

"Vidal is our player. We are happy with him. There are so many rumours. We will see tomorrow if he plays or not. And when the January transfer window arrives, we will see what happens.

"There's a lot of things going on in January but we indeed have a lot of midfielders. "Some have played more than others but all of them are needed."

Vidal, who joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2018, is contracted with the Spanish champions until 2021.