Barcelona boss Xavi names Manchester United man, ex-Real Madrid star and Vinicius Jr as his toughest opponents as a manager

On the cusp of his 100th match in charge of Barcelona, manager Xavi took a moment to identify some of the most challenging opponents he's encountered. In a recent one-on-one discussion with Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, Xavi discussed his most formidable adversaries on the pitch.

The Blaugrana legend took the managerial helm at Camp Nou in November 2021. He will commemorate this 100-game milestone when Barcelona face FC Porto in the second matchday of this season's UEFA Champions League on October 4.

Ahead of the fixture, the Barcelona boss offered insights into the players and players that have given his squad a run for their money, saying:

“Rashford cost us a lot. Also Vinicius, Benzema."

Marcus Rashford played a decisive role in Manchester United's victory over Barcelona in last season's Europa League playoffs. He notably netted a crucial goal, helping his side win 4-3 on aggregate which led to the Catalan outfit's elimination from the competition.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid has also been a thorn in Xavi's side. He has registered one goal and contributed three assists in the five games played against Barcelona since Xavi assumed managerial responsibilities. His agility and speed on the wing have been critical elements in breaking down the Catalan defense in the past.

Former Real Madrid stalwart Karim Benzema was also exceptionally impactful. He scored a whopping seven goals in five appearances against Barca under Xavi, which includes a hat-trick and two assists. The Catalan club won't have too many concerns about Benzema anymore, though, with the Frenchman now playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Ittihad.

Barcelona seal £24.3 million deal for Joao Cancelo from Manchester City

Barcelona have reportedly finalized a £24.3 million deal with Premier League giants Manchester City for the full-time acquisition of Joao Cancelo. This is according to the English publication Daily Star (via Barca Universal).

The 29-year-old Portuguese right-back originally joined the La Liga titans on a season-long loan in the summer. The deal didn't originally include an option to buy. Yet, given his substantial impact in a brief tenure at Camp Nou, conversations surrounding a permanent move have accelerated at a notable pace.

Cancelo's exit from Manchester City had been in the cards for some time following a strained relationship with City manager Pep Guardiola last season. He was loaned out to Bayern Munich for the latter half of the previous season.

Initially, Manchester City held a strong line on his valuation, expecting a hefty £55 million for any potential sale. However, the dynamics of the negotiation shifted substantially when it became apparent that Cancelo was keen on a permanent move to Barca.

With the player's intention clear and City evidently willing to compromise, the Premier League champions ultimately agreed to a fee below their original asking price. Cancelo has enjoyed a remarkable start to life in Catalonia, racking up two goals and one assist in six games.