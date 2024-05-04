Barcelona boss Xavi praises 'dynamic' La Masia graduate's performances for the club this season- "He is an important breakthrough"

Rising Barcelona star Fermín López represents the continued success of La Masia graduates. This Andalusian midfielder joined the renowned academy at the age of 13, and he has progressively gone up the ranks. He joined the academy in 2016, having also previously been at Real Betis.

Lopez graduated to the Barca B team in the 2022-23 season and was immediately loaned out to Linares on a year-long loan.

His skills were on display in the pre-season Clasico versus Real Madrid, where he came on as a late substitute and scored a fantastic goal while assisting another. His impressive form in the pre-season led to him being added to the senior squad.

Despite not being a regular starter and frequently coming off the bench, López has scored an impressive eight goals in various tournaments this season. His goal tally includes five in La Liga, two in the Champions League, and one in the Copa del Rey. He is fifth on the scoring charts, behind only Raphinha (9), João Félix (10), Ferran Torres (11) and Robert Lewandowski (23). for Barca

López's ability to seize opportunities is impressive. Xavi, the manager, has taken note of his progress. After being impressed by López's loan at Linares last season, Xavi warmly welcomed him back and has lavished him with praise.

The young La Masia graduate is already getting recognition within the club. In a recent press conference prior to the game versus Girona, Xavi couldn't contain his excitement:

“He’s a real breakthrough,” Xavi exclaimed. "Fermín is a great discovery; we observed him during 2-3 training sessions. We liked his dynamism, and he has truly arrived. He’s a Barça-level player—a source of pride. We trust him."

Barcelona's La Masia academy star Pedro Juarez is already being dubbed the 'new Messi' in some corners

Pedro Juarez, originally from Salta, Argentina, caught the interest of Barcelona scouts when his family moved to the city in 2020. Pedro, who plays for Barcelona's U10 club in the Catalan minor leagues, has scored an incredible 38 goals in just 26 games this season. His nickname, "Pedrito," is now linked with his extraordinary abilities.

A solo goal by Pedro, in which he dribbled the full length of the field, instantly went viral, garnering parallels to none other than Lionel Messi. This incredible achievement gained him not only respect as Messi's heir apparent, but also a sponsorship deal with Nike.

Both the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the Spanish Royal Football Federation (RFEF) are keeping a careful eye on this 10-year-old prodigy, indicating a potential tug-of-war for his allegiance.

Barcelona's youth academy La Masia is renowned in developing players like Pedro. La Masia, located at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training facility, provides cutting-edge facilities meant to enhance young athletes' academic, personal, and social development.

The new Masia, which opened in 2011, has roughly 6,000 square meters on five storeys. It can accommodate 83 athletes, with bedrooms designed for single or shared use. La Masia, with its efficient architecture and family-oriented culture, continues to nurture football's future stars.