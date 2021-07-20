Barcelona consider loan move for Manchester United star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly plotting a loan move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. The Netherlands international struggled to break into Manchester United's starting XI last season and is rumored to be willing to leave Old Trafford after just one season with the club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is eager to sign a midfielder this summer. The Catalan giants were close to completing a move for former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum earlier this summer. However, French giants PSG hijacked their move for the Dutchman at the eleventh hour.

Barcelona will therefore switch their attention to Wijnaldum's international team-mate van de Beek. The 24-year-old was one of the brightest young prospects in Europe prior to his move to Manchester United last summer.

The midfielder was a key member of the Ajax squad that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2018-19 season. He was also part of the Ajax squad that finished runners-up in the Europa League during the 2016-17 season.

Manchester United signed van de Beek from Ajax in a deal worth £35 million last summer. The Red Devils possessed a wealth of options in midfield prior to the signing of van de Beek. Their decision to sign the 24-year-old baffled fans and pundits at the time.

Despite impressing when given the chance last season, van de Beek made just 36 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions. The midfielder started just 15 games and was often deployed as a defensive midfielder.

Barcelona are interested in providing Van de Beek an escape route this summer. The Catalan giants are currently in talks over a potential swap deal with Atletico Madrid that would see them get Saul Niguez in exchange for Antoine Griezmann.

Despite being close to signing the Spanish midfielder, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is keen to increase the club's strength and depth in midfield this summer. This could be accomplished by signing Donny van de Beek.

Manchester United could be open to selling Barcelona target Donny van de Beek this summer

Donny van de Beek

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to sell a midfielder this summer. Jesse Lingard's return from his incredible loan spell with West Ham is likely to cause a dilemma for the Norwegian manager.

The Red Devils are believed to be open to selling Lingard this summer if they receive the right offer. Reports, however, suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a massive fan of the 28-year-old and would like to keep him at Old Trafford.

This could lead to the sale of Donny van de Beek. The Dutch midfielder has been a peripheral figure at Manchester United since joining the club last summer.

Barcelona could look to offer Manchester United the chance to sign French centre-half Samuel Umtiti in exchange for Van de Beek. Another option for the Catalan giants would be to sign the 24-year-old on a season-long loan deal.

