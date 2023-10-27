Barcelona consider move for PSG star struggling for game time with the Parisian club - Reports

Barcelona are looking to make a move for Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as he has fallen out of favor at French champions PSG.

The Blaugrana are keen to renew their interest in the Spaniard, who has been on their radar for the last few years.

Fabian Ruiz has seen his time at Parc des Princes go under the radar since joining from Napoli last summer. The midfielder has struggled for game time and consistency in his time in France and finds himself behind a number of players in the pecking order.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are set to rekindle their interest in the former Napoli man, whom they tried to sign from Elche in 2018.

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has forced Ruiz to be content with a bench role, and he has played only 333 minutes this season.

Fabian Ruiz finds himself behind 17-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery, Manuel Ugarte, and Vitinha in the battle for a starting shirt. Barcelona are prepared to give him a chance to recover regular playing time in Spain by moving for him.

The profile of Ruiz will do nicely for the Blaugrana due to his ability to play in multiple midfield roles at a high level. The 27-year-old can play in a pivot and is also able to play in a more advanced role due to his excellent passing and shooting abilities.

The versatility displayed by Ruiz throughout his career will benefit him if he completes a move to Barcelona. The Spanish giants are keen to strengthen their side at every available opportunity as they look to get back to the summit of European football.

Barcelona showing great quality to start the 2023–24 season

Former captain and club legend Xavi led Barcelona to an impressive league triumph last season, but he will be keen to achieve the next level of success. The Spanish outfit have struggled in Europe, last winning a major European competition in 2015.

This season, the Blaugrana have looked good despite a number of injury problems and the club's precarious financial situation.

They have yet to taste defeat in all competitions and have won all three of their games to start the UEFA Champions League campaign.

For a club that had become accustomed to winning the biggest titles, it has been too long since their last European triumph. The quality in the side will suffice to provide an adequate threat level, but the club is willing to add more quality to give them an edge.

Players like Fabian Ruiz will have a seamless adaptation to playing for the club owing to his experience playing in Spain. The club has decided to target players who will immediately make a difference; a smart move on their part.