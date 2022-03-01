Barcelona contacted Ligue 1 side multiple times for star targeted by Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United - Reports

La Liga giants Barcelona have reportedly contacted AS Monaco to acquire Aurélien Tchouaméni who is also a target for Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Tchouaméni's stock in world football has risen at a fast pace since his debut in 2018 for Bordeaux, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United all tracking the Frenchman.

A powerful and commanding midfielder, Tchouaméni is viewed as the ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets, who, at the age of 33, is coming to the end of his storied career.

GC @ReyesDeBernabeu Matteo Moretto @MatteMoretto En el Madrid gusta mucho Aurélien Tchouaméni, pero la cantidad que pide el Mónaco es muy alta: o los franceses bajan sus exigencias o será difícil. El Barça lleva tiempo siguiendo al chaval, desde que Planes estaba en el club: era uno de sus objetivos. La Premier está atenta En el Madrid gusta mucho Aurélien Tchouaméni, pero la cantidad que pide el Mónaco es muy alta: o los franceses bajan sus exigencias o será difícil. El Barça lleva tiempo siguiendo al chaval, desde que Planes estaba en el club: era uno de sus objetivos. La Premier está atenta 💎🇫🇷 If Barcelona sign Tchouaméni to replace Busquets, we are in a whole lot of trouble. twitter.com/MatteMoretto/s… If Barcelona sign Tchouaméni to replace Busquets, we are in a whole lot of trouble. twitter.com/MatteMoretto/s…

SPORT reports that Barcelona dream of signing the imposing 22-year-old but that any deal for the midfielder is a difficult one for the Nou Camp outfit to pull off.

Barca chiefs have contacted the Ligue 1 outfit on numerous occasions about the price of the midfielder with Tchouaméni set to cost up to £50.5 million.

This has put off the Catalan giants, whose main target this summer is Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, who is also being tracked by Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Real Madrid's are also in hot pursuit of PSG star Kylian Mbappe that may offset their interest in the Frenchman. A huge summer awaits the two La Liga giants.

Tchouaméni has 6 goals and as many assists in 81 games for AS Monaco since joining from Bordeaux in 2018 for £16.2 million.

Do Barcelona have an alternative lined up due to interest from Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United?

Kessie could be a good alternative for Barca.

The race for Aurélien Tchouaméni's signature is only likely to see his price increase with each bid put in by an interested club.

Manchester United are eager to sign a defensive midfielder with the France international and West Ham United's Declan Rice also on their wishlist.

Chelsea are also looking at their options, and also hold an interest in Tchouaméni and Rice.

Barca are also waiting to see if the Monaco midfielder doesn't move in 2022 and could then look to make a move for him in 2023 at a lower price.

Therefore, Barca may be well advised to look at alternative options with lower-priced midfielders certainly on the market.

One of those is AC Milan's Franck Kessie, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona are very close to completing the signing of Franck Kessié.



The Milan midfielder will arrive for free in the summer.



(Source: Barcelona are very close to completing the signing of Franck Kessié.The Milan midfielder will arrive for free in the summer.(Source: @sport 🚨 Barcelona are very close to completing the signing of Franck Kessié.The Milan midfielder will arrive for free in the summer.(Source: @sport) https://t.co/EWYA3Uk8tB

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Barca have already offered the midfielder a contract of 6.5 million euros a year.

The 25-year-old Ivorian has also been attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur but Barcelona could offer the player the chance to play UEFA Champions League football.

