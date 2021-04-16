Barcelona could offer defender to Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool this summer- Reports

As per Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are set to offload centre-back Samuel Umtiti next summer, with the Frenchman all set to be offered to Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The 27-year-old defender has spent 5 seasons at Barcelona so far but has fallen out of favour under manager Ronald Koeman. Umtiti has made only 13 appearances under the Dutch boss this year with knee problems derailing most of his campaign.

Despite having led the French national team to World Cup glory in 2018, the defender has struggled to make the same king of impact at Blaugrana, who are reportedly looking to offload him and get his steep salary off their books.

📰 [Mirror🥉] | Up to 9 Barça players for sale this summer as Koeman reshapes his squad



Coutinho, Braithwaite, Umtiti, Pjanić, Sergi Roberto, Junior Firpo, Aleña, Matheus Fernandes



Dembélé could also be sold if he fails to renew his contract, which expires in 2022 pic.twitter.com/M4wm8azJc5 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) April 8, 2021

According to reports, Premier League clubs Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool could all be provided with a solution to the problems at the heart of their defence in the form of Umtiti by the Catalans.

Manchester United are reportedly on the lookout for a new centre-back partner for Harry Maguire, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unhappy with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly. Arsenal, too, are looking to bring in a fresh centre-back to partner Brazilian Gabriel.

Liverpool have suffered majorly in that position this year, with long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez derailing their campaign. The Reds have made moves in the winter window - signing Ozan Kabak on loan, along with a permanent transfer for Ben Davies.

However, incessant links to RB Leipzig's Ibrahim Konate suggest that Jurgen Klopp's side are still in the market for a new centre-back.

Barcelona could be in the market for a left footed centre-back in the summer

Samuel Umtiti

Mundo Deportivo suggests that Barcelona, on the other hand, may be looking to bring in a left-sided centre-back to replace Samuel Umtiti this summer if they are able to offload him.

Although Blaugrana have been heavily linked with a move for Manchester City's Eric Garcia, the reports suggest that they are also interested in AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli.

Romagnoli is AC Milan's club captain, and the 26-year-old has played an important role in the Rossoneri's bid to ensure Champions League football this year. The Italian could be a relatively inexpensive option with his contract ending in 2022, and with the possible permanent signing of Chelsea's Fikayo Tomri, who is currently on loan in Milan.

Barcelona are looking for a left-footed centre-back and the following players are options: Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Senesi, Aïssa Mandi and it should also be remembered that Barça have a buy-back option on Jorge Cuenca. [md] pic.twitter.com/SwCJyEF0BM — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 15, 2021

Barcelona have also been linked with moves for defenders currently plying their trade in the Netherlands, given their connection with the Dutch Ronald Koeman. On his shortlist are two Argentines - Ajax's Lisandro Martinez (23) and Feyenoord's Marcos Senesi (23).