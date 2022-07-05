Three players that are most likely to sign for Barcelona this summer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and the club's manager Xavi Hernandez seem to be interested in every player this summer. It is a perplexing situation given that they barely managed to keep themselves afloat after years of reckless spending. Most recently, they were linked to Cristiano Ronaldo, of all players, by Spanish outlet Diario AS. As per the report, Joan Laporta supposedly met Jorge Mendes.

Amidst all the links and rumors, it seems prudent to see which players the club could sign this summer. Andreas Christensen and Frank Kessie have been announced by the club as they come in on free transfers. But who will join them?

Below are three players that are most likely to sign for the Catalan club this summer.

#1 Marcos Alonso - Barcelona's left-back target

Marcos Alonso - Left-back - Chelsea

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is very close to a move to Barcelona. Alonso has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge for several seasons, but he always manages to stay at the club. The move might materialize this season, and fans could see him in action at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The club already have Jordi Alba at left back, but the 33-year-old will need backups and competition in the coming season. The Barcelona left-back had a fairly heavy workload last season, starting most games for his club.

Understandably, the Blaugrana will be looking to bring in a seasoned cover for Alba this summer. Incidentally, Alonso fits the bill perfectly. Not only does he bring a plethora of experience, having almost won it all in England, but he also has a great attacking instinct. In an arguably slower league like La Liga, Alonso could thrive and could perhaps score more goals than usual.

#2 Cesar Azpilicueta - Barcelona's depth at right back

Cesar Azpilicueta - Right-back - Chelsea

Barcelona are obsessed with Chelsea targets and players this summer, and Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is yet another target on their list. Unlike Alonso, Azpilicueta might be slightly harder to acquire for Laporta because Thomas Tuchel would like to keep him for one more season. It is a summer of change for Chelsea, and to have the captain stay for one more season would be a definite positive for the team.

Barcelona are adamant they can do a double deal, and Chelsea will respect any decision that Azpilicueta makes. The player is due to return to training soon, and talks will most likely be held. According to Sport, the club will hold talks with Chelsea in the coming days to strike a deal for the player. The 32-year-old has had a successful career at Stamford Bridge and might be looking at newer pastures.

#3 Robert Lewandowski - Main target as striker

Robert Lewandowski - Striker - Bayern Munich

Barcelona already have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but have been chasing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski since early June. Lewandowski himself is adamant about the move and has made his intentions clear while on duty for Poland in June. The striker wants to leave Bayern, but the German champions will only sell him if the Spaniards meet their price.

According to Marca, Bayern value Lewandowski at €50 million and want the fee paid in one installment. The Catalans, up till last week, didn't even have the money to register their free agents. But following the economic levers, they could likely be making a move soon. The situation around Lewandowski has already reached a boiling point, and the Polish striker will likely move to Barcelona sometime this summer.

