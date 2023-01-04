Barcelona edge closer to signing Spanish international on a free transfer: Reports 

Barcelona are edging closer to signing Spain international Inigo Martinez on a free transfer, as per reports from Diario Sport.

Martinez's contract with Athletic Bilbao expires in the summer of 2023 and the report claims that he is yet to be offered a new deal.

The Spaniard has no intention of signing a new deal with Los Leones amid interest from Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are reportedly confident of landing the Spain international if they are able to free up the funds.

Martinez is an immensely experienced central defender at the highest level with more than 400 appearances for Real Sociedad and Athletico Bilbao combined.

The 31-year-old has a total of 351 La Liga appearances to his name and has been capped 19 times for Spain as well.

A left-footed defender with an excellent range of passing and technical abilities, he is perfectly suited to Barcelona's system.

Martinez would be a welcome addition to the Barca side that is desperately craving experienced leaders like him.

Gerard Pique has already retired earlier this season and Sergio Busquets is reportedly looking for an exit this summer with his contract expiring.

Jordi Alba has struggled for playing time this campaign, meaning Marc-Andre ter Stegen could be the only senior player next season.

Martinez would be a solid addition to the Catalan giants for what he could bring to the youthful Barca side.

The Spaniard has played just 10 games for Athletic Bilbao this season, having missed a few games with injuries.

He was widely linked with a move to Camp Nou last summer but a move did not materialize with Barcelona signing Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique considering return from retirement and play again

Barca legend Gerard Pique is reportedly considering a return to football just months after announcing his retirement.

The former Spain international is open to playing for FC Andorra in the Spanish second division, a side that he owns.

The Blaugrana legend bought FC Andorra in 2018 via his investment group Kosmos.

The club were in the fifth division at that point, but have since done incredibly well and are now playing in the second division.

Pique announced his retirement last year to help Barca with the financial crisis but is now eager to get back on the pitch once again.

