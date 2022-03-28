Barcelona Femeni vs Real Madrid Femenino prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

Barcelona Femeni and Real Madrid Femenino square off at a sold-out Camp Nou in the second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

This will be the first game for Barcelona Femeni at the Nou Camp with fans present and they will be looking to mark this occasion with a win.

The first leg fixture at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano ended in a 3-1 win for the Catalans, as Alexia Putellas bagged a second-half brace and Claudia Pina also scored in the second half as they overturned a one-goal deficit.

Real Madrid and Barcelona recorded narrow wins in their Primera Division fixtures over the weekend. The hosts beat Madrid CFF 2-1 while Madrid overcame Levante 1-0 at home.

Barcelona Femeni vs Real Madrid Femenino Head-to-Head

This will be the ninth edition of El Clasico between the women's teams. Barcelona have dominated the proceedings in the fixture with a 100% record against the capital club.

Barcelona were the better side in the first leg, leading 65-35% in possession, recording a couple more shots on target, and completing almost twice the number of passes as Las Blancas.

Barcelona Femeni form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Real Madrid Femenino form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Barcelona Femeni vs Real Madrid Femenino Team News

Barcelona Femeni

Jana Fernández and Cata Coll are two long-term absentees for the hosts. Lieke Martens, Mariona Caldentey and Asisat Oshoala complete the injury list for the Catalans.

Injured: Lieke Martens, Jana Fernández, Asisat Oshoala, Mariona Caldentey, Cata Coll

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid Femenino

There are no fresh injury concerns for the visiting side as Marta Cardona is out with a quadriceps injury, while Kosovare Asllani, Aurélie Kaci, and Marta Corredera are on maternity leave.

Injured: Marta Cardona

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Kosovare Asllani, Aurélie Kaci, Marta Corredera

Barcelona Femeni vs Real Madrid Femenino Predicted XI

Barcelona Femeni Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sandra Paños (GK); Irene Paredes, Maria Pilar Leon, Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Marta Torrejón; Patricia Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati; Caroline Graham Hansen, Clàudia Pina, Fridolina Rolfö

Real Madrid Femenino Predicted XI (4-4-2): Misa Rodríguez (GK); Kenti Robles, Ivana Andrés, Rocío Gálvez, Babett Peter; Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza, Olga Carmona, Athenea del Castillo; Esther González, Nahikari García

Barcelona Femeni vs Real Madrid Femenino Prediction

This is a historic game for the hosts, as they will be playing in front of fans at the Nou Camp for the first time in history. They have already secured the league title, so they can focus on defending their title in the Champions League.

Real Madrid are without a win against the hosts and travel to Barcelona with a two-goal deficit. It is very unlikely that they'll overcome this deficit but are expected to go down fighting. Nonetheless, the hosts should be able to secure a win here.

Prediction: Barcelona Femeni 2-1 Real Madrid Femenino

