Real Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona Femeni prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

Real Madrid entertain Spanish rivals Barcelona Femeni in the first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final fixture on Tuesday at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

The visiting side are the defending champions and lifted their maiden Champions League trophy last year, becoming the first Spanish side to do so. They were recently crowned the champions in the Primera Division as they made it 24 wins in a row.

A 5-0 win over Real Madrid at the Estadi Johan Cruyff last Sunday confirmed their status as the undisputed champions. The hosts bounced back from that loss with a 2-0 win over Granadilla Tenerife on Friday night. This will be the first meeting in the continental competition between the two sides, so both sides will be hoping to gain the upper hand here.

Real Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona Femeni Head-to-Head

There have been seven meetings between the two sides across all competitions since the hosts made it to the Primera Division as Club Deportivo TACÓN in 2019.

Barcelona have been the dominant force in Spain for the last decade and have a 100% record against the capital club. Real Madrid made it to the quarter-finals as they finished second in Group B behind Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona won all of their group stage games, scoring 24 goals and conceding once, a record only bettered by PSG (25 goals scored, 0 conceded).

Real Madrid Femenino form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Barcelona Femeni form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Real Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona Femeni Team News

Real Madrid Femenino

There are a few absentees for the home team for the game. Marta Cardona is the only player sidelined with an injury as she continues her recovery from a quadriceps strain. Kosovare Asllani, Aurélie Kaci, and Marta Corredera were not listed in the game against Granadilla Tenerife as they remain on maternity leave.

Injured: Marta Cardona

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Kosovare Asllani, Aurélie Kaci, Marta Corredera

Barcelona Femeni

Irene Paredes is set to mark her return for the first leg from a hamstring injury. Lieke Martens became the latest casualty for Cules as she picked up a hamstring injury.

Jana Fernández is a long-term absentee with a torn ACL, while Asisat Oshoala and Mariona Caldentey are also ruled out with hamstring injuries. Cata Coll is also sidelined for the remainder of the season with a ligament injury.

Injured: Irene Paredes, Lieke Martens, Jana Fernández, Asisat Oshoala, Mariona Caldentey, Cata Coll

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona Femeni Predicted XI

Real Madrid Femenino Predicted XI (4-4-2): Misa Rodríguez (GK); Kenti Robles, Ivana Andrés, Rocío Gálvez, Babett Peter; Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza, Olga Carmona, Athenea del Castillo; Esther González, Nahikari García

Barcelona Femeni Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sandra Paños (GK); Irene Paredes, Maria Pilar Leon, Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Marta Torrejón; Patricia Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati; Caroline Graham Hansen, Clàudia Pina, Fridolina Rolfö

Real Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona Femeni Prediction

This is the debut campaign in the Champions League for Las Blancas and they have fared well so far. But they are winless against the visiting side in this fixture and their struggles against the reigning champions are expected to continue here.

Having secured a 5-0 win earlier this month, Barcelona are the favorites here and should be able to come out on top with ease.

Prediction: Real Madrid Femenino 0-3 Barcelona Femeni

