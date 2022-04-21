Barcelona Femeni vs Wolfsburg Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

The semi-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League get underway this week as Barcelona Femeni entertain Wolfsburg Women at the Camp Nou in the first-leg fixture on Friday.

The hosts overcame Real Madrid 8-3 on aggregate in the quarter-finals and have been unbeaten in the eight games leading to the fixture in the competition. They continued their flawless run in the Primera Division on Saturday, as they defeated Valencia 2-0 away from home.

Wolfsburg secured a 3-1 win against Arsenal in their previous round of fixtures as they sealed a place in the last four for the seventh time. The two-time champions warmed up for the game with back-to-back wins against Bayern Munich. First, a 6-0 thumping in the Frauen-Bundesliga and then a 3-1 win in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals.

Barcelona Femeni vs Wolfsburg Women Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides in the continental competition, with all of them coming in the knockout stages. The German side enjoy a 100% record against the reigning champions and have kept a clean sheet in the three meetings so far.

They last crossed paths in the one-off semi-final in the 2019-20 edition, as the She-wolves lost to Lyon in the final. The Germans secured a 5-0 win in the quarter-finals of the 2013-14 campaign and won the title that year.

Barcelona Femeni form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Wolfsburg Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Barcelona Femeni vs Wolfsburg Women Team News

Barcelona Femeni

Jana Fernández, Bruna Vilamala and Cata Coll are long-term absentees for Barca. Lieke Martens will also miss the game but Claudia Pina, Asisat Oshoala and Mariona Caldentey are in contention to start here.

Caroline Graham Hansen has tested negative for COVID-19 and has trained with the club ahead of the first-leg tie.

Injured: Lieke Martens, Jana Fernández, Cata Coll, Bruna Vilamala

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg Women

Lena Oberdorf picked up an ankle sprain against Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal semi-final and has been ruled out of the first leg tie. Lisa Weiß and Katarzyna Kiedrzynek are struggling with match fitness issues and won't be traveling to Barcelona for the first leg.

Injuries: Lena Oberdorf

Doubtful: Lisa Weiß, Katarzyna Kiedrzynek

Suspension: None

Barcelona Femeni vs Wolfsburg Women Predicted XIs

Barcelona Femeni (4-3-3): Sandra Paños (GK); Irene Paredes, Maria Pilar Leon, Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Marta Torrejón; Patricia Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati; Caroline Graham Hansen, Clàudia Pina, Fridolina Rolfö

Wolfsburg Women (4-2-3-1): Almuth Schult (GK); Felicitas Rauch, Dominique Janssen, Kathrin Hendrich, Lynn Wilms; Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir, Lena Lattwein; Alexandra Popp, Jill Roord, Svenja Huth; Tabea Wassmuth

Barcelona Femeni vs Wolfsburg Women Prediction

The two clubs will square off at a sold-out Camp Nou and it promises to be an entertaining clash between two in-form sides. Barcelona are on a 44-game winning run across all competitions at the moment and are strong favorites at home.

The German side have enjoyed their best run of form this season in their recent outings and are on a 17-game unbeaten run, winning 15 of them. They also boast an incredible record against the hosts, so will be able to put up a good fight.

But, given the unparalleled form Barcelona find themselves in at the moment, a win for the reigning champions looks to be the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Barcelona Femeni 3-2 Wolfsburg Women.

Edited by Peter P