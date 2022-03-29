PSG Women vs Bayern Munich Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

PSG Women will welcome Bayern Munich Women to the Parc des Princes for the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday.

The hosts hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having secured a 2-1 victory in Bavaria last week. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored a brace to guide the Parisians to the win.

They followed their continental victory up with another win domestically in the French Coupe de France Féminine on Saturday. Marie-Antoinette Katoto's first-half brace helped her side claw back from a two-goal deficit to secure a 4-2 away win over Fleury 91 to progress to the final.

Bayern Munich Women returned to winning ways in the Bundesliga with a 4-0 home win over SGS Essen. Saki Kumagai scored a brace in the rout.

They will be looking to overturn their one-goal deficit on the continent to book a semifinal spot against either Juventus Women or Lyon Women next month.

PSG Women vs Bayern Munich Women Head-to-Head

The two sides have been paired on two previous occasions in this competition and PSG have progressed in each of their two knockout ties with Bayern Munich. The French side are on course to progress for the third time against the Bavarians.

They also met in two friendlies in the past when Bayern secured penalty shootout victories after playing out draws.

Bayern Munich's defeat last week halted an eight-game winning run in all competitions. PSG are unbeaten in 17 consecutive games.

Bayern Munich Women form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

PSG Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

PSG Women vs Bayern Munich Women Team News

PSG Women

Sara Dabritz suffered a first-half injury in the first leg and had to be withdrawn.

Injury: Sara Dabritz, Jade Le Guilly

Suspension: None

Bayern Munich Women

Star forward Asseyi Viviane is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards in the tournament.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Asseyi Viviane

PSG Women vs Bayern Munich Women Prediction

PSG Women Predicted XI (3-4-3): Charlotte Voll (GK); Estelle Cascarino, Elisa De Almeida, Ashley Lawrence; Luana, Grace Geyoro, Aminata Diallo, Sakina Karchaoui; Sandy Baltimore, Jordyn Huitema, Kadidiatou Diani

Bayern Munich Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Janina Leitzig (GK); Carolin Simon, Saki Kumagai, Glodis Viggosdottir, Hanna Glas; Sarah Zadrazil, Lina Magull; Kiara Buhl, Linda Dallmann, Maximiliane Rall; Lea Schuller

PSG Women vs Bayern Munich Women Prediction

The first leg encounter was a highly entertaining game that saw both sides go all out for the win and the same can be expected in the return leg.

Bayern Munich need to come out of the blocks quickly, having been more docile at the start of the first leg. However, PSG have a slight edge in terms of quality and we are backing the hosts to secure another narrow victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: PSG Women 3-2 Bayern Munich Women

