Barcelona: Four reasons why the Blaugrana still need Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain superstar - Neymar Junior.

Anyone remembers the time when the fear of Barcelona was the beginning of wisdom? When just the mention of Barca sent players and managers, even the owners of football clubs running for the exit? Yes, that was the era of the MSN, the era of the most devastating attack in world football.

Fast forward two seasons after and people are still wondering what has happened to these trailblazers. Yet, the three of them are still active in football but unfortunately, a piece was removed from the equation, making it unbalanced - Neymar!

After Neymar left, Barcelona believed they had gotten replacements in the form of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho. But after the duo were handed two seasons to prove their worth, none of them was able to replicate the proficiency of Neymar. The procurement of Antoine Griezmann this summer does not appear to be papering that crack either.

Hence, it has appeared evident that Barca still need to reunite with their prodigal son. Below are four reasons to support the notion:

#1 Struggles in attack

The Blaugrana are finding it difficult to break down opposition defenses at the moment

During the MSN era, is there any team that can dream of coming from a 3-goal deficit to knock Barcelona out of the Champions League? Have we so soon forgotten the most remarkable comeback in football history - the 6–1 demolition of Paris Saint-Germain at Camp Nou?

Nowadays though, the Blaugrana are finding it hard to get goals. In fact, they have gone goalless in three of the seven matches they’ve played this season. Although, it is too early to complain but Barcelona are not a team that struggles for goals and not this early in the season.

Bringing back Neymar, with his defence-unlocking passes and attacking runs can help find the scoring boots of Suarez and the magic of Messi. The trio combining their efforts would surely make Barca the most feared attacking team on the continent once again.

Griezmann is yet to prove he is the player Barca needed to fill up the holes in attack.

