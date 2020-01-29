Barcelona hijack deal for Manchester United target and more: EPL transfer news roundup, 29th January 2020

Manchester United v Burnley FC - Premier League

Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Fernandinho signs extension

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has signed an extension with the Citizens that will keep at the club until 2021. The Brazilian’s contract was set to expire in the summer but will now stay at the club for another year at least.

Fernandinho joined the Cityzens in 2013 and has since become one of the club’s most important players. He took his game to another level with Pep Guardiola at the helm and after signing the extension, expressed his delight. He said.

“This is the best possible news. I want to take this opportunity to put on record how grateful I am to my team-mates and the backroom staff here at City. Without them, this deal would not be possible, so sincere thanks to every single one of them. I have enjoyed every second of my time at City. I never expected to build such a meaningful relationship with the club and the fans, but it has happened, and I am grateful every single day.”

Bergwijn in London

According to information from Fabrizio Romano, PSV winger Steven Bergwijn is in London and has agreed personal terms with Tottenham Hotspur ahead of move. The transfer fee of the talented winger is around €32 million as he is set to be the second arrival of the January window.

Barca make Fernandes offer

Barcelona have made an offer for Bruno Fernandes amid rumours linking the Portuguese to Manchester United, according to Sky. The Catalans plan to sign him and then loan him out to Valencia as a means to soften the deal to bring in striker Rodrigo.

