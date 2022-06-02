Barcelona identify Chelsea attacker as alternative if they fail to sign Robert Lewandowski: Reports

Barcelona reportedly view Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku as an alternative to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Robert Lewandowski is Barcelona's top priority, but the club have identified Lukaku as a potential alternative to the Pole if they fail to sign the hitman.

Lewandowski currently has just one year remaining on his contract with the Bavarians. The 33-year-old recently made clear his desire to leave the German giants this summer. He has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, who are eager to sign a world-class No.9 this summer to boost their chances of competing for La Liga and Champions League titles next season.

Despite Lewandowski's desire to leave the Allianz Arena and Barcelona's interest in the player, there is no guarantee that Bayern Munich will agree to sell the striker this summer. The Catalan giants could therefore switch their focus to Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku if they fail to sign Lewandowski.

Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter Milan last summer for a club-record fee of £97.5 million. The Belgian failed to live up to the hefty price tag last season, scoring just 15 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions. He fell behind Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in the pecking order during the second half of the season and seemingly fell out of favor with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

The 29-year-old is reportedly keen to leave Chelsea this summer. Inter Milan are interested in re-signing the striker. He scored 64 goals in 95 appearances during his two seasons with the club, helping Inter win their first Scudetto in eleven years during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Italian giants are rumored to have held negotiations with Lukaku's lawyer Sebastien Ledure over a potential return to the San Siro. Reports suggest the Belgian is willing to take a 50% pay cut to force through a move to the Nerrazzuri.

However, Inter are only interested in signing him on loan and will need to complete the move by June 30 due to tax issues. Barcelona are therefore expected to face stiff competition from Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku.

Bayern Munich are also believed to be interested in signing Chelsea hitman Romelu Lukaku. The 29-year-old could prove to be the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena due to his physicality, speed, and link-up play.

Bayern Munich's interest in Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku could benefit Barcelona

Bayern Munich's desire to sell Robert Lewandowski could depend on whether they are able to sign an adequate replacement for the Polish striker this summer.

The German club are interested in signing Romelu Lukaku, who is seemingly eager to leave Chelsea. They are also one of the few clubs in the world that can afford the 29-year-old's wages, and have the funds required to sign him permanently.

Barca could be given the greenlight to sign Robert Lewandowski if Bayern Munich manage to acquire Romelu Lukaku this summer.

