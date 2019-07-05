×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona interested in Joao Cancelo, Coutinho not leaving Barcelona, PSG set Neymar asking price and more Barcelona news July 4, 2019

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.14K   //    05 Jul 2019, 15:51 IST

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - La Liga

With the full fixture list for the 2019/2020 La Liga season having been released, Spanish clubs can now start planning ahead for their assault on next season.

The club leading the way as the standard bearers is undoubtedly Barcelona, as the Catalans are two-time defending champions and would have 19 clubs looking to usurp them, with Real Madrid and Atletico's inroads in the ongoing transfer window showing that they mean business.

However, Barcelona would do all in their power to maintain their domestic supremacy while attempting to regain the Champions League and with under two months left to go in the 2019 summer transfer window, the Blaugrana still have some time to complete a few deals.

In this piece, we shall be aggregating the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Barcelona.

Barcelona join race for Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

According to reports by Italian media giants Calciomercarto, Barcelona have reportedly entered the fray to sign Juventus' highly rated right-back Joao Cancelo.

The 25-year-old recently played a starring role as his nation won the maiden edition of the UEFA Nations League and his displays with Juventus last season have seemingly caught the eye with several top European clubs said to be interested in his signature.

With Atletico Madrid keen on getting Nelson Semedo over to the Wanda Metropolitano, the right-back position is one which Barcelona would have to fill urgently.

Cancelo would however not come cheap as he is valued at €60m by the Bianconerri while Barcelona would have to battle it out with the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich for his services.

Advertisement

Barcelona would not sell Coutinho - agent

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Having failed to settle in at Barcelona 18 months after his club record arrival, indications were rife that Philippe Coutinho could be on his way out of the club, with clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG all said to be interested.

However, in the newest twist to his Barcelona story, his agent Kia Joorabchian has come out to say that the Brazilian is not going anywhere.

Addressing speculations over his client's future, Joorabchian stated to RMZ Sport: "I talked a few days ago with Pep Segura at Barcelona,".

"He told me that the club does not want to sell Coutinho this summer, no matter what. And then, we have not had any contact with PSG."

The 26-year-old is currently starring for Brazil in the Copa America where he put his poor club form behind and is at the forefront of Brazil's quest for a first continental triumph in 12 years.




1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Philippe Coutinho Barcelona Transfer News
Advertisement
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG want Neymar to stay at the club amidst interest from Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
La Liga Rumours: Barcelona offer PSG €100m plus Coutinho for Neymar 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG make Coutinho their top transfer priority
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Barca will add Coutinho to Neymar transfer offer
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Marquinhos admits Neymar could leave PSG this summer
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan giants might use Coutinho’s potential move to PSG to bring back Neymar
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Barcelona should sign re-sign Neymar from PSG 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar wants Camp Nou return
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG demand €130m plus two Blaugrana players for Neymar
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG planning swoop for Barcelona star amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us