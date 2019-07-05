Barcelona interested in Joao Cancelo, Coutinho not leaving Barcelona, PSG set Neymar asking price and more Barcelona news July 4, 2019

With the full fixture list for the 2019/2020 La Liga season having been released, Spanish clubs can now start planning ahead for their assault on next season.

The club leading the way as the standard bearers is undoubtedly Barcelona, as the Catalans are two-time defending champions and would have 19 clubs looking to usurp them, with Real Madrid and Atletico's inroads in the ongoing transfer window showing that they mean business.

However, Barcelona would do all in their power to maintain their domestic supremacy while attempting to regain the Champions League and with under two months left to go in the 2019 summer transfer window, the Blaugrana still have some time to complete a few deals.

In this piece, we shall be aggregating the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Barcelona.

Barcelona join race for Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo

According to reports by Italian media giants Calciomercarto, Barcelona have reportedly entered the fray to sign Juventus' highly rated right-back Joao Cancelo.

The 25-year-old recently played a starring role as his nation won the maiden edition of the UEFA Nations League and his displays with Juventus last season have seemingly caught the eye with several top European clubs said to be interested in his signature.

With Atletico Madrid keen on getting Nelson Semedo over to the Wanda Metropolitano, the right-back position is one which Barcelona would have to fill urgently.

Cancelo would however not come cheap as he is valued at €60m by the Bianconerri while Barcelona would have to battle it out with the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich for his services.

Barcelona would not sell Coutinho - agent

Having failed to settle in at Barcelona 18 months after his club record arrival, indications were rife that Philippe Coutinho could be on his way out of the club, with clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG all said to be interested.

However, in the newest twist to his Barcelona story, his agent Kia Joorabchian has come out to say that the Brazilian is not going anywhere.

Addressing speculations over his client's future, Joorabchian stated to RMZ Sport: "I talked a few days ago with Pep Segura at Barcelona,".

"He told me that the club does not want to sell Coutinho this summer, no matter what. And then, we have not had any contact with PSG."

The 26-year-old is currently starring for Brazil in the Copa America where he put his poor club form behind and is at the forefront of Brazil's quest for a first continental triumph in 12 years.

