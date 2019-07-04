×
LaLiga 2019-20 fixtures: Barcelona travel to Athletic Bilbao in season opener

Omnisport
NEWS
News
04 Jul 2019, 18:24 IST
Barcelona lift title - cropped
Barcelona lift the LaLiga title

Barcelona will begin their LaLiga title defence with a trip to Athletic Bilbao on the opening weekend of the 2019-20 season.

Thursday's fixture release also confirmed Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid will begin a new era with an away match against Celta Vigo, while last season's runners-up Atletico Madrid host city rivals Getafe on the first matchday.

Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona made it back-to-back league crowns by finishing 11 points clear at the top of the table last time out, but fierce rivals Madrid have spent big during the close season to bridge the gap on the reigning champions.

The first El Clasico of 2019-2020 takes place at Camp Nou on October 27 and the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu is scheduled for March 1, although all fixtures remain subject to change for broadcasting.

Atletico have finished above city rivals Madrid in back-to-back seasons and will be looking to do likewise next term despite the departure of captain Diego Godin, with star striker Antoine Griezmann expected to follow. 

The two Madrid sides are due to meet on September 29 and February 2 at the Wanda Metropolitano and Santiago Bernabeu respectively.

LaLiga 2019-2020 opening round in full:


Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona
Atletico Madrid v Getafe
Deportivo Alaves v Levante
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid
Espanyol v Sevilla
Leganes v Osasuna
Mallorca v Eibar
​Real Betis v Real Valladolid
Valencia v Real Sociedad
Villarreal v Granada

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona
Contact Us