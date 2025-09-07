Liverpool, Arsenal or Manchester City? Kylian Mbappe names his favorites to win 2025/26 Premier League

Real Madrid superstar has picked his favorite to win the Premier League title this season among Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. The French superstar has claimed that Mikel Arteta's side could take the next step and finally win the title.Mbappe has suggested that reigning champions Liverpool should be considered favorites but he is also optimistic about Arsenal. He has insisted that the Gunners have a strong core of their squad who have been together for a considerable time which should help them go one step closer.The France skipper has also claimed that Manchester City should be considered contenders because of Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland. Mbappe told German outlet BILD:&quot;Of course, Liverpool has to be mentioned first and foremost, as they're determined to win one title after another. But I also have high hopes for Arsenal, because the core of the team has known each other for a long time, and that's a crucial factor in football. And Manchester City is always at the forefront anyway, with Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland.&quot;The French attacker added:&quot;Maybe Arsenal, maybe it will be their year. It would certainly be easier to say City or Liverpool.&quot;Arne Slot won the Premier League with Liverpool in his very first season in charge of the Merseyside club. They have started strong this season as well, having won their first three league games.Arsenal, on the other hand, finished second in the Premier League in the last three seasons in a row. They lost out the title to Manchester City on two occasions and Liverpool on one occasion.Supercomputer predicts where Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City will finish in the 2025-26 Premier League seasonThe Opta Supercomputer has backed Liverpool to retain the Premier League title this season. Arsenal and Manchester City have been tipped for second and third once again this season.Just like last season, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have been predicted to finish fourth, fifth and sixth respectively. Sky Sports released Opta Supercomputer's prediction, which predicts Liverpool to retain the title with 73.33 expected points.Manchester United could endure yet another forgettable season as the Supercomputer predicts them to finish 12th. Tottenham Hotspur have also been tipped to struggle and have been predicted to finish 14th. Meanwhile, all three newly promoted teams have been tipped to go down with West Ham and Wolves just managing to survive.