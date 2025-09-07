"For sure the deal's in the right direction" - Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United man is set to join Turkish club 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana's situation. He has reported that the Cameroonian will likely join Trabzonspor on loan this summer.

On Saturday, September 6, Romano reported that Trabzonspor have reached an agreement with United to sign Onana on loan. They are still waiting to agree on personal terms with the Cameroonian. However, the Italian journalist believes the deal with eventually go through.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Sunday:

"I expect the 'Here we go' to happen for Andre Onana to Trabzonspor, maybe while you're watching this video, but for sure the deal's in the right direction."

Onana joined Manchester United from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of €50.20 million. He has kept 24 clean sheets in 102 appearances for them, but made numerous costly errors.

This season, manager Ruben Amorim has decided to pick Altay Bayindir over Onana so far. The Cameroonian has made just one appearance, which came in the EFL Cup second-round clash against League Two side Grimsby Town. He made an error in that as well, which helped the hosts take a 2-0 lead. The Red Devils restored parity but lost 12-11 in the penalty shootout.

Manchester United have also signed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp this summer.

Former Chelsea star believes Manchester United cannot play Altay Bayindir

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has criticized Altay Bayindir. He believes Manchester United cannot play with the Turkish goalkeeper as he is poor at set pieces. He also shared his thoughts on Senne Lammens.

Burley said on ESPN FC:

"If this new, youngish lad [Lammens] comes in and starts flapping about all over the place, it’s going to be a mess. Altay Bayindir, they can’t play him. He might be okay at shot-stopping which is what goalkeepers are paid for but he’s absolutely useless at dealing with balls in from set-pieces."

"This new lad [Lammens] needs to be able to marshal a back four, make saves and have an authority and make a statement when teams are crossing in the ball into the box. That’s what every team is going to do against United now, they’re going to launch balls into the box and the goalkeeper needs to be able to deal with it. He’s either going to sink or swim. We don’t really know how he’s going to handle this scenario," he added.

Lammens joined Royal Antwerp from Club Brugge in 2023 and kept 12 clean sheets in 64 games for them before joining Manchester United.

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More