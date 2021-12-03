Barcelona interested in signing 4 free agents in the summer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing four players on a free transfer next summer. The list includes Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.

All the aforementioned players are set to become free agents next summer as they are in the final seven months of their contracts with their respective clubs.

According to MARCA, Barcelona will once again look to the free-agent market next summer for new signings due to their dire financial situation. The Catalan giants signed Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers last summer.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana spent his youth career with Barcelona before joining Ajax in the summer of 2015. The Cameroonian goalkeeper has developed into one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe during his time with the Dutch club. He has made over 200 appearances for Ajax.

Onana is reportedly keen to join one of Europe's top clubs next summer and is therefore unlikely to sign a contract extension with Ajax. The 25-year-old will provide cover for Marc Andre Ter Stegen at Barcelona if he joins the club next summer.

Chelsea stars Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are approaching the final seven months of their contracts with the Blues. Azpilicueta is on course to become a club legend in west London and continues to be one of the most consistent performers at Chelsea. The veteran defender is likely to be offered a one-year contract extension by the Blues.

Andreas Christensen has been one of the standout performers for Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel took over the reigns at the club in January. The Blues reportedly offered Christensen the chance to sign a three-year contract extension with the club. The 25-year-old is reportedly seeking a four-year deal instead.

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has suffered from a lack of game time at Old Trafford this season. A combination of injuries and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer has seen the Uruguyuan fall down the pecking order at Manchester United.

Barcelona could look to sign Edinson Cavani and a defensive midfielder in January

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Barcelona are in desperate need of a top-quality striker. Argentine forward Sergio Aguero could be forced into early retirement after being diagnosed with heart issues. Luuk de Jong and Martin Braithwaite have reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements by Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez.

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is reportedly keen to leave the club and has been heavily linked with a move to Boca Juniors. Barcelona could, however, look to entice the 34-year-old into a move to Camp Nou in January.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



#MUFC #FCB He has struggled to make appearances for Man United this season He has struggled to make appearances for Man United this season #MUFC #FCB

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is believed to be eager to sign a defensive midfielder. The Catalan giants are looking for a long-term replacement for the aging Sergio Busquets. AC Milan star Franck Kessie will have just six months left on his contract with the Italian side in January, and therefore could be available for a bargain price.

Edited by Diptanil Roy