Barcelona and Juventus agree on high-profile swap deal involving Arthur and Pjanić

Barcelona and Juventus have negotiated the potential swap deal between their star midfielders for months.

Sky Italia now report that the deal is close to being accepted by Arthur, who initially did not want to leave the Nou Camp.

Barcelona and Juventus have reached an agreement over a deal a high-profile swap deal. The two domestic champions have been in talks over a deal which would see Miralem Pjanić and Arthur go in opposite directions.

The major stumbling block hit by both clubs during negotiations was Arthur's resistance to the move. The Brazilian midfielder, who was compared to club legend Xavi due to ability to play a metronomic role in the middle, was initially adamant on a Barcelona stay.

Sky Italia have now reported that Arthur is close to accepting the move and could be set to move to Turin at the end of the 2019/20 season. Juventus have offered him a post-tax salary of €5m-a-year. The Barcelona man is valued at €80m by the Catalans, while his counterpart is valued at €70m by the Italian giants.

BREAKING: Juventus have agreed a £72.5m fee with Barcelona to sign Arthur. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 23, 2020

Sky add that Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri views Arthur as an ideal player to build his side around. The Italian had Chelsea ace Jorginho at the base of his midfield at Napoli and did wonders with a regista/deep-lying playmaker of his ilk. It is believed that Sarri wants to replicate what he did with Jorginho at Juventus upon Arthur's potential arrival at the Allianz Stadium.

Also read: Barcelona set to list Vidal, Rakitić, and four other players on transfer list

Barcelona's shift in recruitment policy

Advertisement

30-year-old Pjanić is high up on Barcelona's wishlist

Barcelona are on the lookout for finished products as opposed to players with great potential ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, except for Lautaro Martínez. Most of the other players that Barcelona have been linked to off late are players who are at the peak of their abilities. Miralem Pjanić is one such player and ticks all the right boxes for the Catalans.

The Bosnian is an experienced midfielder who has been pivotal to everything Juventus have achieved in the last few years. An immaculate passer of the ball, Pjanić could provide the Barcelona midfield with more control and is a player who could fit in well with Barcelona's philosophy. More importantly, he would undoubtedly please Quique Setién — a manager known to preferred cultured passers who can retain possession and keep the play ticking from the middle of the pitch.

Other options Barcelona have in this position are either players who are listed for a transfer or are old and in need of able deputies. Ivan Rakitić, for instance, has been on the brink of a Barcelona exit for some time now.

Rakitić is reportedly on the brink of leaving Barcelona

Midfield maestro Sergio Busquets, on the other hand, turns 32 in less than three weeks and cannot possibly play week in week out for the Catalans. Pjanić could offer the side a different dynamic on the pitch with the likes of Arturo Vidal and Frenkie de Jong playing the perfect foils for him.

The 30-year-old's potential acquisition raises further questions regarding the worrying age average of the Barcelona squad. That being said, it is also entirely in line with Setién's comments regarding the sort of players he's interested in working with.

27 - Starting from 2007/08, Miralem #Pjanic has scored 27 goals from outside the box, only three players netted more in the top-5 European Leagues in the period:



69 Lionel Messi

54 Cristiano Ronaldo

35 Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



Pianist. pic.twitter.com/hlKQgYCurp — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 28, 2019

Just four out of the 11 players who started against Sevilla. Addressing the matter, the Spanish coach hit back at critics who dwell on this point, saying;

"You can think that you play better by running, but I think the opposite. Sometimes you have to stop and think instead of running. The reality is I am not at all worried about the average age of the team but about what we do on the pitch. There can be young lads that think well, but it's normal that the older you are, the better you think and the better decisions you make."

Barcelona are set to play hosts to Athletic Bilbao later on Tuesday evening as they look to regain the top spot on the LaLiga Santander table.

Also read: 5 fixtures that could decide the 2019-20 La Liga title race