Barcelona set to list Vidal, Rakitić, and four other players on transfer list

Barcelona could potentially list up to six players on the transfer market this summer.

The Catalans are on the brink of parting ways with several first-team players.

Reports in Spain have suggested that Barcelona are set to list as many as six players on the transfer market. With the transfer window fast approaching, club shave already begun laying down the groundwork for the several potential ins and outs at their clubs. However, due to the COVID-19 crisis, football clubs are forced to work with limited budgets and dependence on swap deals.

Barcelona have needed a squad revamp for some time now. Five out of the Catalans' front six against Sevilla, for instance, are over the age of thirty. The only player who wasn't was Martin Braithwaite, a stop-gap signing made by the club as a result of Ousmane Dembélé's injury. The Spanish champions have made their intentions of signing Lautaro Martínez clear and are also set to free up funds for the Argentine.

Due to this long-overdue process, Fichajes has reported that up to six players, including first-team members, are set to be shipped out by the club.

The six players on the brink of an exit from Barcelona

Rakitić could leave Barcelona this summer

The six names are said to be Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitić, Ousmane Dembélé, Junior Firpo, Martin Braithwaite and Riqui Puig.

Arturo Vidal has already reiterated in a recent interview that although he's enjoying his time in Barcelona, he would seek a move away should he not get minutes on the pitch. The Chilean was recruited for a cut-price fee from Bayern Munich and is seen as a wildcard option for the Catalans' midfield.

He was also critical of the criticism he receives from Catalan media and his lack of 'Barcelona DNA'. Inter Milan have long admired the Chilean. However, it is not clear if they are still interested in his services.

Vidal and Rakitić could be sold to raise funds

Speaking of Inter, another Nerrazzurri target Ivan Rakitić could also be placed on the transfer market. The Croatian has enjoyed a superb spell at Barcelona measured by several team accolades. However, it appears that his departure is long overdue and possible now primarily because of the proposed Barcelona revamp.

The 32-year-old has insisted in the past that he would like to stay at the club. That being said, the current signs — lack of minutes on the pitch, lack of clarity on his future, and others — point towards an exit on the horizon.

Ousmane Dembélé's scenario needs little explanation. The Frenchman has missed a jaw-dropping 86 games via injury since big-money move in 2017. If that figure isn't a frightening one in itself, that equates to a total of 619 days on the sidelines.

Dembélé has had an injury-stricken stay at Barcelona

Barcelona hope to get him off their books by recouping at least half of what they paid for the Frenchman in 2017. Liverpool are one among a host of clubs looking to lure the 23-year-old away from Barcelona on a cut-price fee.

New signings Braithwaite and Junior Firpo are also likely to be sold. The former was brought in as a temporary replacement for the injured Luis Suárez. However, his position could be made redundant by the impending arrival of Lautaro. Firpo failed to kick on under Ernesto Valverde and is now seemingly out of Quique Setién's plans either.

Riqui Puig is a strange case as the talented youngster is reportedly viewed as an excellent option to sell to raise funds. It is not clear if Barcelona are ready to let go of the youngster so soon, albeit could be tempted to sell him should they get a financially viable offer.

