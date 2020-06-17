Inter identify EPL star Gabriel Jesus as replacement for Barcelona-bound Lautaro

EPL striker Gabriel Jesus is reportedly being courted by Inter Milan as they seek Lautaro's replacements.

Lautaro is expected to join Barcelona this summer.

Reports in Italy have suggested that EPL star Gabriel Jesus could be on Inter's radar as they begin their search for Lautaro Martínez' replacement. The Argentine forward is widely expected to move to Barcelona come summer but are yet to strike an agreement with Inter.

Manchester City purchased Jesus in 2017 for a fee of €32m. Since his arrival, he has played second fiddle to star striker Sergio Agüero and has spent time adjusting to the needs of the EPL. However, the downside to his adaptation process is the lack of game time.

Although he has played over 130 games for the EPL club, the Brazilian has been used off the bench more times than he has performed as a starter. He's started 13 EPL games this season while coming off the bench 11 times, scoring ten goals, and setting up a further four in the process.

EPL replacement for Lautaro?

Lautaro has been excellent for Inter Milan this year

Italian outlet Mediaset report that Antonio Conte views the EPL forward as a replacement for Lautaro Martínez should the latter join Barcelona. The Catalans are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements as they look to reconfigure their front line.

The more important factor at play is the possibility of Lautaro being Luis Suárez's long-term successor. The Uruguayan turns 34 the coming year and has struggled with his fair share of injuries since his move from the EPL.

Jesus scored against Real Madrid in the UCL

However, even if Lautaro leaves for Barcelona, it wouldn't be an easy task to lure Jesus away from Man City. The EPL champions, and particularly head coach Pep Guardiola, holds the young Brazilian in high regard.

At 23, he could save Manchester City a small fortune in case they're unable to replace Agüero in the immediate future. It is also important to note that he has a contract till 2023 at the Etihad Stadium.

9 - Gabriel Jesus has been involved in nine goals in his last six Champions League starts for Man City (7 goals, 2 assists), though all of these have been in the group stages. Trusted. #RMAMCI pic.twitter.com/n8eMYVTO63 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2020

The EPL star excels at pressing opposition defences and winning the ball back. His work rate would most certainly appeal to Conte, who prefers strikers that work hard and help the team. Jesus could be an exciting replacement for Lautaro as he would provide loads of goals to the side.

Apart from his work ethic and undeniable quality, Jesus could work well in tandem with former EPL star Romelu Lukaku. Lautaro and Lukaku have been superb playing off each other this season, contributing to over 40 goals and assists between them.

11 - Sergio Agüero and Gabriel Jesus are starting together for the 11th time in the Premier League. In the previous 10 such games, Manchester City have scored 34 goals, with Agüero (11) and Jesus (7) scoring over half. Deadly. pic.twitter.com/KwTnOD9LYd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 12, 2020

Jesus could strike a similar partnership with the towering Belgian should he move. He already has a great understanding with the other forwards at Man City.

Speaking on how he is different from his counterpart at Man City, Jesus explained;

"I know my qualities – I know I can score. I have to score when I play. Sergio scores every time. That is my ambition. I want to play and score every time."

Manchester City are set to return to EPL action with a clash against Arsenal on Wednesday night. Agüero is expected to start the game ahead of Jesus in the blockbuster EPL clash.