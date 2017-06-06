Reports: Barcelona keen on signing former Real Madrid star

Leo Messi to play a crucial role in bringing him to Camp Nou

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 06 Jun 2017, 13:08 IST

Valverde’s #1 target

What’s the story?

New Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde is interested in signing Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. He sees the Argentine as a replacement for Arda Turan, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish publication are also claiming that Lionel Messi is keen to link up with his fellow Argentina international. Reports in March had suggested that the Barcelona star had recommended the board to sign Di Maria after his impressive performance against the Catalan side.

In case you didn’t know...

Angel Di Maria was a Real Madrid player for four years. He was signed by Los Blancos in 2010 from Benfica, and he went on to become one of their best players.

The Argentine won a La Liga title, two Copa del Reys, the Spanish Super Cup, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup before moving to Manchester United. He only played a season at Old Trafford before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain.

The heart of the matter

Arda Turan is one of the five players Valverde does not want in his squad next season. The Turkish international has been told that he is free to leave the club as long as someone pays €30 million to sign him.

Also read: 5 Barcelona players Ernesto Valverde will sell this summer

Arsenal are currently leading the chase for the Barcelona forward according to recent reports. The Gunners are willing to pay only €25 million for him.

Ernesto Valverde wants to replace the Turkish star with Di Maria. The manager will look to Lionel Messi to convince his Argentina team-mate to join him at the Catalan giants.

What’s next?

Barcelona are set to hold talks with PSG for the winger in the coming weeks. Valverde wants to get all the transfer business done at least two weeks before their pre-season begins.

The Ligue 1 side are reportedly ready to sell the Argentine this summer. Unai Emery is not interested in keeping him at the club, and there were reports that the two had a fall-out last season.

Author’s Take

Di Maria would fit well in Valverde's system. But it would be interesting to see if he continues his 4-3-3 formation at Barcelona too.

Messi will play a crucial role in bringing the PSG star to Camp Nou as he has a connection with Real Madrid. Despite leaving the club, the Bernabeu faithful still respect Di Maria a lot.